Second Ebenezer Church hosts job fair

Job Title

City-wide job fair at Second Ebenezer Church, Fri 10/26/18

Company Name

Second Ebenezer Job Fair hosted by EbSource Workforce Development

Location

14601 Dequindre, Detroit, MI

Job Type

Full Time, Part Time, and Hourly jobs

Job Summary

The Metro-Detroit area is invited to Second Ebenezer's Annual City-wide Job Fair. There will be 50 employers present. Last year an excess of 200 job seekers participated. There will be a panel discussion from 10am to 11am. The fair begins at 11am and ends at 3pm. Career workshops will be held during the fair for those interested. Topics include Crucial Conversations, Social Media and your job search, Dressing for Success. Interested companies can email EbSource@secondebenezer.org . (Please announce 3 days prior to 10/26 as well as the day of the fair) Thank you!

Responsibilities and Duties

Companies form Business, Finance, Energy, Skilled trades and the like will be in attendance

Qualifications and Skills

All skill levels are welcome

How to apply

Email EbSource@secondebenezer.org or visit the EbSource Facebook page for details

EbSource@secondebenezer.org

