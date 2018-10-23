Second Ebenezer Church hosts job fair

Job Title
City-wide job fair at Second Ebenezer Church, Fri 10/26/18
Company Name
Second Ebenezer Job Fair hosted by EbSource Workforce Development
Location
14601 Dequindre, Detroit, MI
Job Type
Full Time, Part Time, and Hourly jobs
Job Summary
The Metro-Detroit area is invited to Second Ebenezer's Annual City-wide Job Fair. There will be 50 employers present. Last year an excess of 200 job seekers participated. There will be a panel discussion from 10am to 11am. The fair begins at 11am and ends at 3pm. Career workshops will be held during the fair for those interested. Topics include Crucial Conversations, Social Media and your job search, Dressing for Success. Interested companies can email EbSource@secondebenezer.org . (Please announce 3 days prior to 10/26 as well as the day of the fair) Thank you!
Responsibilities and Duties
Companies form Business, Finance, Energy, Skilled trades and the like will be in attendance
Qualifications and Skills
All skill levels are welcome
How to apply
Email EbSource@secondebenezer.org or visit the EbSource Facebook page for details
