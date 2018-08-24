Jobs

Securitas hiring security officers and fire marshals in Metro Detroit

Job Title

Security Officers & Fire Marshals

Company Name

Securitas Security Services

Location

Metro Detroit Area

Job Type

Full Time, Hourly

Job Summary

Security Officers: 

  • 18 years or older 
  • Valid driver's license 
  • Good driving record 
  • Clean background 
  • At least 2 years' experience in security, law enforcement or military 
  • High school diploma or equivalent 
  • Must be able to work flexible schedules

Fire Marshals:

  • Must be able to pass any state-required training or other qualifications for licensing
  • Must have one of the following: Associate's Degree in Fire Science, Firefighter I & II Certification or related industrial experience 
  • Must be able to work flexible schedules.

How to apply

We will be holding a recruiting event with open interviews on September 10th, 2018 at 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at our Sterling Heights branch office. 

38105 Mound Road, Suite 103 
Sterling Heights, MI 48310 

