Securitas hiring security officers and fire marshals in Metro Detroit

Job Title

Security Officers & Fire Marshals

Company Name

Securitas Security Services

Location

Metro Detroit Area

Job Type

Full Time, Hourly

Job Summary

Security Officers:

18 years or older

Valid driver's license

Good driving record

Clean background

At least 2 years' experience in security, law enforcement or military

High school diploma or equivalent

Must be able to work flexible schedules

Fire Marshals:

Must be able to pass any state-required training or other qualifications for licensing

Must have one of the following: Associate's Degree in Fire Science, Firefighter I & II Certification or related industrial experience

Must be able to work flexible schedules.

How to apply

We will be holding a recruiting event with open interviews on September 10th, 2018 at 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at our Sterling Heights branch office.

38105 Mound Road, Suite 103

Sterling Heights, MI 48310

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.