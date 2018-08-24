Securitas hiring security officers and fire marshals in Metro Detroit

Job Title
Security Officers & Fire Marshals
Company Name
Securitas Security Services
Location
Metro Detroit Area
Job Type
Full Time, Hourly
Job Summary
Security Officers:
- 18 years or older
- Valid driver's license
- Good driving record
- Clean background
- At least 2 years' experience in security, law enforcement or military
- High school diploma or equivalent
- Must be able to work flexible schedules
Fire Marshals:
- Must be able to pass any state-required training or other qualifications for licensing
- Must have one of the following: Associate's Degree in Fire Science, Firefighter I & II Certification or related industrial experience
- Must be able to work flexible schedules.
How to apply
We will be holding a recruiting event with open interviews on September 10th, 2018 at 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at our Sterling Heights branch office.
38105 Mound Road, Suite 103
Sterling Heights, MI 48310
