Securitas hiring a Security Officer in Metro Detroit

Job Title

Security Officer

Company Name

Securitas

Location

Metro Detroit

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

The Security Officer will conduct unarmed foot and/or vehicle patrols (interior and/or exterior), control access and egress, monitor CCTV & alarm systems and complete reports. The Security Officer will deter criminal activity & misconduct and perform other duties as specified in post orders.

Responsibilities and Duties

Control access and egress, checking and logging trucks in and out while following proper procedures

Perform foot and/or vehicle patrols of facility

Respond to all emergencies, incidents, alarms and any other items requested by their Operations Manager/Shift Supervisor and/or per post orders

Monitor any/all suspicious activity and report it to their Shift Supervisor

Always demonstrate the ability to interact cordially & clearly communicate with the public and all employees & visitors in a professional manner

Clearly, consistently and accurately fill out all report documentation and applicable forms required for the job

Qualifications and Skills

Must possess a current and valid driver's license

A minimum of two (2) years of security, military, and/or law enforcement experience

Must be able to work flexible schedules

Must be able to lift a minimum of 50 lbs

How to apply

https://wfa.kronostm.com/index.jsp?LOCATION_ID=77784469868&locale=en_US&applicationName=SecuritasNonReqExt&SEQ=returningMemberLoginOrRegister&POSTING_ID=72504634931

