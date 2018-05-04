Securitas hiring a Security Officer in Metro Detroit

Job Title
Security Officer
Company Name
Securitas
Location
Metro Detroit
Job Type
Hourly
Job Summary
The Security Officer will conduct unarmed foot and/or vehicle patrols (interior and/or exterior), control access and egress, monitor CCTV & alarm systems and complete reports. The Security Officer will deter criminal activity & misconduct and perform other duties as specified in post orders.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Control access and egress, checking and logging trucks in and out while following proper procedures
- Perform foot and/or vehicle patrols of facility
- Respond to all emergencies, incidents, alarms and any other items requested by their Operations Manager/Shift Supervisor and/or per post orders
- Monitor any/all suspicious activity and report it to their Shift Supervisor
- Always demonstrate the ability to interact cordially & clearly communicate with the public and all employees & visitors in a professional manner
- Clearly, consistently and accurately fill out all report documentation and applicable forms required for the job
Qualifications and Skills
- Must possess a current and valid driver's license
- A minimum of two (2) years of security, military, and/or law enforcement experience
- Must be able to work flexible schedules
- Must be able to lift a minimum of 50 lbs
How to apply
https://wfa.kronostm.com/index.jsp?LOCATION_ID=77784469868&locale=en_US&applicationName=SecuritasNonReqExt&SEQ=returningMemberLoginOrRegister&POSTING_ID=72504634931
