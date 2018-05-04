Jobs

Securitas hiring a Security Officer in Metro Detroit

Job Title

Security Officer

More Headlines

Company Name

Securitas

Location

Metro Detroit

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

The Security Officer will conduct unarmed foot and/or vehicle patrols (interior and/or exterior), control access and egress, monitor CCTV & alarm systems and complete reports. The Security Officer will deter criminal activity & misconduct and perform other duties as specified in post orders. 

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Control access and egress, checking and logging trucks in and out while following proper procedures 
  • Perform foot and/or vehicle patrols of facility 
  • Respond to all emergencies, incidents, alarms and any other items requested by their Operations Manager/Shift Supervisor and/or per post orders 
  • Monitor any/all suspicious activity and report it to their Shift Supervisor 
  • Always demonstrate the ability to interact cordially & clearly communicate with the public and all employees & visitors in a professional manner 
  • Clearly, consistently and accurately fill out all report documentation and applicable forms required for the job 

Qualifications and Skills

  • Must possess a current and valid driver's license 
  • A minimum of two (2) years of security, military, and/or law enforcement experience 
  • Must be able to work flexible schedules 
  • Must be able to lift a minimum of 50 lbs 

How to apply

https://wfa.kronostm.com/index.jsp?LOCATION_ID=77784469868&locale=en_US&applicationName=SecuritasNonReqExt&SEQ=returningMemberLoginOrRegister&POSTING_ID=72504634931

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.