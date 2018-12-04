Jobs

Security staff needed for 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

A portion of the Chevrolet exhibit is shown at the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) on January 10, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Broadmoor Global Security is looking to hire event security staff members for the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit. 

This year's auto show is Jan. 19-27. 

Broadmoor is holding open interviews Dec. 5, Dec. 19 and Dec. 20 in room 313 at Cobo Center. 

Job qualifications: 

  • Must be able to stand for long periods of time 
  • Secure designated area 
  • Bag and credential checks 

You must apply in person on the afformentioned dates at room 313 inside Cobo Center. 

