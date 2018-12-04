Security staff needed for 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

A portion of the Chevrolet exhibit is shown at the 2017 North American International Auto Show (NAIAS) on January 10, 2017 in Detroit, Michigan. (Photo by Bill Pugliano/Getty Images)

Broadmoor Global Security is looking to hire event security staff members for the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.

This year's auto show is Jan. 19-27.

Broadmoor is holding open interviews Dec. 5, Dec. 19 and Dec. 20 in room 313 at Cobo Center.

Job qualifications:

Must be able to stand for long periods of time

Secure designated area

Bag and credential checks

You must apply in person on the afformentioned dates at room 313 inside Cobo Center.

