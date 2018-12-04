Security staff needed for 2019 North American International Auto Show in Detroit

Broadmoor Global Security is looking to hire event security staff members for the 2018 North American International Auto Show in Detroit.
This year's auto show is Jan. 19-27.
Broadmoor is holding open interviews Dec. 5, Dec. 19 and Dec. 20 in room 313 at Cobo Center.
Job qualifications:
- Must be able to stand for long periods of time
- Secure designated area
- Bag and credential checks
You must apply in person on the afformentioned dates at room 313 inside Cobo Center.
