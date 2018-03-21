Senior Software Engineer needed in Auburn Hills

Job Title

Senior Software Engineer

Location

Auburn Hills, Mich.

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Self-motivated individual to create, test and support SYS6000 dispense controller software applications. Support existing company solutions and help create new solutions on a project or product basis.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following, others may be assigned:

Support the development & release of new SYS6000 real time system software to support Customer applications in all shops. Software must meet the requirements per the engineering team.

Support the deployment of existing SYS6000 software to debug and revise released software. Provide accurate feedback and issue tracking. The software must be tracked, reported and coordinated with the software team in Bretten.

Acts as an extension of Bretten in reporting, merging, and documenting issues, changes, and updating the master software model.

Provides accurate reporting and documentation of software issues and resolution.

Attends training sessions in Bretten and in the USA. Trains and guides other software team members.

Assists Documentation Team in Bretten to create/update SYS6000 manuals

Assist with existing Global Projects Software Product Development and Documentation.

Qualification Requirements:

To perform this job successfully, an individual must be able to perform each essential duty satisfactorily. The requirements listed below are representative of the knowledge, skill and/or ability required.

Education and/or Experience:

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science/Engineering from an accredited four-year college or university.

Minimum 3 years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Understanding of Network Concepts and Topologies.

Object oriented programming language skills, (i.e.- C, C++)

Embedded programming knowledge

Ability to develop concise technical documents including guides, reports, and specifications.

Ability to interpret specifications, to document and develop solutions from ground-up.

Ability to focus on the following points: Realtime Programming in C, C++ Experience in the regulation of drives/motors/servo-based systems Experience programming low level, near to the hardware Experience with real time operating systems like FreeRTOS, QNX, VxWorks Experience with Interrupt driven systems, I/O, DMA, Optional CanOpen Knowledge of Linux based software systems an advantage



Performance Skills:

Highly organized and structured

Strong communication skills

Successful technical background in software development

Knowledge of Software development life cycle, documentation, interface development

Resilience and able to withstand a demanding customer base

Ability to travel 10-15%

How to apply

Send resumes and cover letters to: mary.richardson@us.atlascopco.com.

