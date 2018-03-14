Service Coordinator position open at ComSource in Troy

Job Title
Service Coordinator
Location
Troy
Job Type
Part Time
Job Summary
ComSource is looking for a part-time Service Coordinator to join our service team in our Troy office. The Service Coordinator will be extremely customer service focused, technologically savvy, professional, organized and self-motivated.
Responsibilities and Duties
Overview of job duties:
To monitor, control, and process the daily repair activities for the ComSource Service Department.
General Duties:
- Process service requests
- Provide repair statuses
- Process parts requests for customers
- In-house service software job ticket input and filing
- Answer phones to provide assistance to customers and employees
Shipping and Receiving to include:
- Packing and labeling of shipping containers
- Depot repairs for ComSource and Customers
- Customer shipments for repaired radios and parts
Repair Process:
- Process radio repairs inbound and outbound
Field Job Tickets:
- Input of field job tickets into service software program.
• Other duties as assigned by Service Manager
Qualifications and Skills
- Excellent in Microsoft office skills
- Excellent customer service skills
- Organized
- Attention to detail
How to apply
Please apply via email at humanresources@comsourcemi.com.
