Service Coordinator position open at ComSource in Troy

Job Title

Service Coordinator

Location

Troy

Job Type

Part Time

Job Summary

ComSource is looking for a part-time Service Coordinator to join our service team in our Troy office. The Service Coordinator will be extremely customer service focused, technologically savvy, professional, organized and self-motivated.

Responsibilities and Duties

Overview of job duties:

To monitor, control, and process the daily repair activities for the ComSource Service Department.

General Duties:

Process service requests

Provide repair statuses

Process parts requests for customers

In-house service software job ticket input and filing

Answer phones to provide assistance to customers and employees

Shipping and Receiving to include:

Packing and labeling of shipping containers

Depot repairs for ComSource and Customers

Customer shipments for repaired radios and parts

Repair Process:

Process radio repairs inbound and outbound

Field Job Tickets:

Input of field job tickets into service software program.

• Other duties as assigned by Service Manager

Qualifications and Skills

Excellent in Microsoft office skills

Excellent customer service skills

Organized

Attention to detail

How to apply

Please apply via email at humanresources@comsourcemi.com.

