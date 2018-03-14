Jobs

Service Coordinator position open at ComSource in Troy

Job Title

Service Coordinator

Location

Troy

Job Type

Part Time

Job Summary

ComSource is looking for a part-time Service Coordinator to join our service team in our Troy office. The Service Coordinator will be extremely customer service focused, technologically savvy, professional, organized and self-motivated. 

Responsibilities and Duties

Overview of job duties: 

To monitor, control, and process the daily repair activities for the ComSource Service Department. 

General Duties: 

  • Process service requests 
  • Provide repair statuses 
  • Process parts requests for customers 
  • In-house service software job ticket input and filing 
  • Answer phones to provide assistance to customers and employees 

Shipping and Receiving to include: 

  • Packing and labeling of shipping containers 
  • Depot repairs for ComSource and Customers 
  • Customer shipments for repaired radios and parts 

Repair Process: 

  • Process radio repairs inbound and outbound 

Field Job Tickets: 

  • Input of field job tickets into service software program. 

• Other duties as assigned by Service Manager

Qualifications and Skills

  • Excellent in Microsoft office skills 
  • Excellent customer service skills 
  • Organized 
  • Attention to detail

How to apply

Please apply via email at humanresources@comsourcemi.com

