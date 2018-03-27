Shipping/Receiving Clerk wanted in Sterling Heights

Job Title
Shipping/Receiving Clerk
Location
Sterling Heights
Job Type
Contract to Hire, Full Time
Job Summary
Accurately receive, verify, and record all products coming into/out of the facility. Ensure that all products received or shipped is accurate, organized and readily identifiable. Perform duties in a safe and reliable manner.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Prepare bills of lading, custom forms, invoices, and other shipping documents
- Oversee loading and unloading of trucks
- Verify/Inspect the quality and quantity of items against supporting documents
- Organize distribution and shipping of merchandise
- Contact transport companies and suppliers in order to expedite, trace or return merchandise that does not conform to specifications or purchase orders
- Identify, hold and segregate defective material
- Communicate with corporate buyer, customer and vendors on discrepancy of receipts or damages.
- Maintain accurate documentation, record keeping, and inventories and take corrective action
- Coordinate and arrange traffic for docks
- Complete proper part check and instruct shift supervisor / material handlers to move materials to proper staging area
- Electronic receipt or acknowledgement of receipt of quantities
- Assisting in any other duties, as requested by supervisor.
- Keep assigned areas clean
- Participate, support and comply with all health, safety, ISO and 6S initiatives and requirements
Qualifications and Skills
- High School Diploma/GED
- Good working knowledge of MS Word, Excel and email
- Ability to stand/walk for extended periods of time on concrete floors
- Possess clear verbal and written communication skills
- 1 year shipping/receiving or similar experience
