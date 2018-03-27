Shipping/Receiving Clerk wanted in Sterling Heights

Job Title

Shipping/Receiving Clerk

Location

Sterling Heights

Job Type

Contract to Hire, Full Time

Job Summary

Accurately receive, verify, and record all products coming into/out of the facility. Ensure that all products received or shipped is accurate, organized and readily identifiable. Perform duties in a safe and reliable manner.

Responsibilities and Duties

Prepare bills of lading, custom forms, invoices, and other shipping documents

Oversee loading and unloading of trucks

Verify/Inspect the quality and quantity of items against supporting documents

Organize distribution and shipping of merchandise

Contact transport companies and suppliers in order to expedite, trace or return merchandise that does not conform to specifications or purchase orders

Identify, hold and segregate defective material

Communicate with corporate buyer, customer and vendors on discrepancy of receipts or damages.

Maintain accurate documentation, record keeping, and inventories and take corrective action

Coordinate and arrange traffic for docks

Complete proper part check and instruct shift supervisor / material handlers to move materials to proper staging area

Electronic receipt or acknowledgement of receipt of quantities

Assisting in any other duties, as requested by supervisor.

Keep assigned areas clean

Participate, support and comply with all health, safety, ISO and 6S initiatives and requirements

Qualifications and Skills

High School Diploma/GED

Good working knowledge of MS Word, Excel and email

Ability to stand/walk for extended periods of time on concrete floors

Possess clear verbal and written communication skills

1 year shipping/receiving or similar experience

