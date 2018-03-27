Jobs

Shipping/Receiving Clerk wanted in Sterling Heights

Job Title

Shipping/Receiving Clerk

More Headlines

Location

Sterling Heights

Job Type

Contract to Hire, Full Time

Job Summary

Accurately receive, verify, and record all products coming into/out of the facility. Ensure that all products received or shipped is accurate, organized and readily identifiable. Perform duties in a safe and reliable manner. 

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Prepare bills of lading, custom forms, invoices, and other shipping documents
  • Oversee loading and unloading of trucks
  • Verify/Inspect the quality and quantity of items against supporting documents
  • Organize distribution and shipping of merchandise
  • Contact transport companies and suppliers in order to expedite, trace or return merchandise that does not conform to specifications or purchase orders
  • Identify, hold and segregate defective material
  • Communicate with corporate buyer, customer and vendors on discrepancy of receipts or damages. 
  • Maintain accurate documentation, record keeping, and inventories and take corrective action
  • Coordinate and arrange traffic for docks
  • Complete proper part check and instruct shift supervisor / material handlers to move materials to proper staging area
  • Electronic receipt or acknowledgement of receipt of quantities
  • Assisting in any other duties, as requested by supervisor. 
  • Keep assigned areas clean
  • Participate, support and comply with all health, safety, ISO and 6S initiatives and requirements 

Qualifications and Skills

  • High School Diploma/GED
  • Good working knowledge of MS Word, Excel and email
  • Ability to stand/walk for extended periods of time on concrete floors
  • Possess clear verbal and written communication skills
  • 1 year shipping/receiving or similar experience 

APPLY HERE

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.