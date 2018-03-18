Sign Specialist needed in Ferndale

Job Title

Sign Specialist

Location

Ferndale, Michigan

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

We are a Ferndale, Michigan based sign company looking for a motivated person who can be trained in all aspects of the sign industry. This position has a lot of growth potential as skills and certifications are obtained. On the job training will also qualify the candidate to test for a State of Michigan electrical Sign Specialist License after two years.

Responsibilities and Duties

Responsibility includes; assisting the Lead Installer/Servicer in the timely, cost-effective, safe completion of installation and service jobs. Training will include safe operation of aerial equipment, sign footing excavation, installation and service of all types of signs, wiring of signs, welding, torching etc. This position requires a strong commitment to the team with hours flexible and at times extended in order to complete projects.

Qualifications and Skills

The perfect candidate will be experienced in construction, fabrication, welding or electrical maintenance.

Must have experience with power tools and able to read and use tape measure. Work is outside year around.

Must be able to lift 100 pounds.

Must be comfortable working from ladders, bucket trucks, scaffolding etc.

Must have valid driver license (CDL/Chauffeurs HELPFUL) and transportation.

Be able to pass background check and drug screening.

Some travel required. Expenses paid.

Compensation based on experience, skills and certifications.

How to apply

Please email resume all resumes to Kristina@aversign.com.

