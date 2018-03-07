Skilled laborer needed at Allied Property Services in Fraser

Job Title
Skilled Laborer
More Headlines
Location
Fraser, Mich.
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
Allied Property Services, Inc. is a very successful, growing company and we are continually striving for excellence. We are always looking for hard working individuals to help our continued success. Our corporate office is located in Fraser, Michigan.
Responsibilities and Duties
Field Staff – must have basic knowledge of construction and repair (carpentry, heating, cooling, electrical, plumbing, painting, windows, drywall), be able to work with a crew, take direction from senior staff.
Qualifications and Skills
- 2 + years Residential construction background
- Basic remodeling skills
- High school diploma or GED
- Trade school certification (not necessary but a plus)
- Must be able to pass a background check, no felony convictions
- Most possess a valid driver's license and a good driving record as you will be driving company vehicles, chauffer's license and medical certification a plus
- Must have reliable transportation to and from work
How to apply
To apply, please go to our website www.alliedps1.com and click on "Careers" please fill out the form and attach a resume.
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.