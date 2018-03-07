Skilled laborer needed at Allied Property Services in Fraser

Job Title

Skilled Laborer

Location

Fraser, Mich.

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Allied Property Services, Inc. is a very successful, growing company and we are continually striving for excellence. We are always looking for hard working individuals to help our continued success. Our corporate office is located in Fraser, Michigan.

Responsibilities and Duties

Field Staff – must have basic knowledge of construction and repair (carpentry, heating, cooling, electrical, plumbing, painting, windows, drywall), be able to work with a crew, take direction from senior staff.

Qualifications and Skills

2 + years Residential construction background

Basic remodeling skills

High school diploma or GED

Trade school certification (not necessary but a plus)

Must be able to pass a background check, no felony convictions

Most possess a valid driver's license and a good driving record as you will be driving company vehicles, chauffer's license and medical certification a plus

Must have reliable transportation to and from work

How to apply

To apply, please go to our website www.alliedps1.com and click on "Careers" please fill out the form and attach a resume.

