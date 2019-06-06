Jobs

Sky Bird Travel and Tours seeking travel agent

Past travel agent experience is required

Job Title
Travel Agent

Company Name
Sky Bird Travel & Tours

Location
Southfield, MI

Job Type
Full Time

Job Summary
Sky Bird Travel & Tours is looking for an experienced travel agent to join their team and become a crucial element in their success. The ideal candidate will have some travel experience and will be familiar with both domestic and foreign destinations. Sky Bird Travel & Tours offers some on-the-job training, but would prefer someone who can start performing on day one.

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Enter required elements in a PNR to be placed for ticketing (i.e. UDIDs) and place in the queue. 
  • Sell travel insurance to the customer. 
  • Use and navigate the booking engine on skybirdtravel.com.
  • Use TPS as a reference point for all supplier contracts. 
  • Reply to email inquiries with accurate information and/or appropriately convert to sales. 
  • Convert inquiries to sales with proper payment protocols. 
  • Provide customers with information on prices and routes. 
  • Keep abreast of industry and supplier developments.
  • Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Skills

  • Past travel agent experience required 
  • Fluent in English 
  • Fluent in Mandarin is a plus! 

How to apply
Email resume to: hr@skybirdtravel.com

