Sky Bird Travel and Tours seeking travel agent

Job Title
Travel Agent
Company Name
Sky Bird Travel & Tours
Location
Southfield, MI
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
Sky Bird Travel & Tours is looking for an experienced travel agent to join their team and become a crucial element in their success. The ideal candidate will have some travel experience and will be familiar with both domestic and foreign destinations. Sky Bird Travel & Tours offers some on-the-job training, but would prefer someone who can start performing on day one.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Enter required elements in a PNR to be placed for ticketing (i.e. UDIDs) and place in the queue.
- Sell travel insurance to the customer.
- Use and navigate the booking engine on skybirdtravel.com.
- Use TPS as a reference point for all supplier contracts.
- Reply to email inquiries with accurate information and/or appropriately convert to sales.
- Convert inquiries to sales with proper payment protocols.
- Provide customers with information on prices and routes.
- Keep abreast of industry and supplier developments.
- Other duties as assigned.
Qualifications and Skills
- Past travel agent experience required
- Fluent in English
- Fluent in Mandarin is a plus!
How to apply
Email resume to: hr@skybirdtravel.com
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.