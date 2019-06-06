Sky Bird Travel and Tours seeking travel agent

Alex Wong/Getty Images

Job Title

Travel Agent

Company Name

Sky Bird Travel & Tours

Location

Southfield, MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Sky Bird Travel & Tours is looking for an experienced travel agent to join their team and become a crucial element in their success. The ideal candidate will have some travel experience and will be familiar with both domestic and foreign destinations. Sky Bird Travel & Tours offers some on-the-job training, but would prefer someone who can start performing on day one.

Responsibilities and Duties

Enter required elements in a PNR to be placed for ticketing (i.e. UDIDs) and place in the queue.

Sell travel insurance to the customer.

Use and navigate the booking engine on skybirdtravel.com.

Use TPS as a reference point for all supplier contracts.

Reply to email inquiries with accurate information and/or appropriately convert to sales.

Convert inquiries to sales with proper payment protocols.

Provide customers with information on prices and routes.

Keep abreast of industry and supplier developments.

Other duties as assigned.

Qualifications and Skills

Past travel agent experience required

Fluent in English

Fluent in Mandarin is a plus!

How to apply

Email resume to: hr@skybirdtravel.com

