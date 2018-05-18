Sky Bird Travel & Tours hiring travel agent in Southfield

Job Title
Travel Agent
Company Name
Sky Bird Travel & Tours
Location
Southfield
Job Type
Full-Time
Job Summary
Complete classroom and 'on-the-job' training programs to achieve the unsupervised ability to:
- Enter required elements in a pnr to be placed for ticketing (i.e. UDIDs).
- Price the various different contracts (nets, tours, commissions).
- Place each created PNR on the appropriate ticketing queue.
- Use and navigate the booking engine on skybirdtravel.com.
- Use TPS as a reference point for all supplier contracts.
- Use phone system to transfer calls, dial out, dial internal, etc.
- Use payroll system to check in and out.
- Reply to email inquiries with accurate information and / or appropriately convert to sales.
- Convert inquiries to sales with proper payment protocols.
- Other duties as assigned.
Core Competencies:
- Basic knowledge of PNR creation and fare quotation with at least one GDS.
- Basic knowledge of the construction and application of fares, both published and net.
- Basic knowledge of Sky Bird Travel agent website and functionality.
- Basic knowledge of suppliers, contracts, commissions and tactical actions.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Basic understanding of industry standards, regulations and procedures.
- Basic understanding and application of TPS.
Qualifications and Skills
- Strong salesmanship abilities.
- Ability to communicate effectively both orally and written.
- This is a trainee position.
How to apply
Send resume to hr@skybirdtravel.com
