Jobs

Sky Bird Travel & Tours hiring travel agent in Southfield

Job Title

Travel Agent

Company Name

Sky Bird Travel & Tours

Location

Southfield

Job Type

Full-Time

Job Summary

Complete classroom and 'on-the-job' training programs to achieve the unsupervised ability to:

  • Enter required elements in a pnr to be placed for ticketing (i.e. UDIDs).
  • Price the various different contracts (nets, tours, commissions).
  • Place each created PNR on the appropriate ticketing queue.
  • Use and navigate the booking engine on skybirdtravel.com.
  • Use TPS as a reference point for all supplier contracts.
  • Use phone system to transfer calls, dial out, dial internal, etc.
  • Use payroll system to check in and out.
  • Reply to email inquiries with accurate information and / or appropriately convert to sales.
  • Convert inquiries to sales with proper payment protocols.
  • Other duties as assigned.

Core Competencies: 

  • Basic knowledge of PNR creation and fare quotation with at least one GDS.
  • Basic knowledge of the construction and application of fares, both published and net.
  • Basic knowledge of Sky Bird Travel agent website and functionality.
  • Basic knowledge of suppliers, contracts, commissions and tactical actions.

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Basic understanding of industry standards, regulations and procedures.
  • Basic understanding and application of TPS.

Qualifications and Skills

  • Strong salesmanship abilities.
  • Ability to communicate effectively both orally and written.
  • This is a trainee position.

How to apply

Send resume to hr@skybirdtravel.com

