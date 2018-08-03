Jobs

Sky Bird Travel & Tours looking for Graphic Designer in Southfield

Job Title

Graphic Designer

More Headlines

Company Name

Sky Bird Travel & Tours

Location

Southfield

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

The role is working closely with the lead graphic designer on creative strategies, overall design for digital, print, HTML, multimedia: video, tradeshows, webinars. Strictly following all branding standards across all brands partner (B2B) and consumer (B2C) and digital channels.

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Collaborate on multiple projects, meeting tight deadlines and maintain high standard of work 
  • Research and develop concepts with the goal of expanding on original ideas to improve assigned projects 
  • Consult with marketing team, client to create a cohesive design that reflects our clients corporate culture and goals 
  • Create visual aspects of marketing and corporate materials, not limited to: 
  • Website graphics: social media posts, blogs graphics, web banners, WINGS and email broadcasts 
  • Print graphics: magazine/newspaper articles, brochures and tradeshow collateral 
  • Develop product illustrations, logos, graphics, branding guidelines etc... (as needed) 
  • Other Items: PowerPoints and stationary 
  • Advise on best practices and optimizations throughout design projects 
  • Present designs to stakeholders and applicable teams 
  • Implement feedback/changes when appropriate 
  • Collaborate with lead graphic designer on planning, implementation and distribution of certain projects 
  • Adhere to current departmental process and pass final design to client for release 
  • Professional Development: 
  • Cross-training within the department and learning digital marketing trends and tools, Word Press, HTML and more 
  • Assisting Graphic Designer Lead on heading design projects and production work 
  • Other job duties as assigned

Qualifications and Skills

  • Completed a Bachelor's Degree in graphic design or related field 
  • Intermediate knowledge of the Adobe Creative Cloud Suite, with advanced knowledge of Photoshop and Illustrator 
  • Working knowledge of Microsoft Office 
  • Able to work independently as well as with a group 
  • Understand and implement design critiques 
  • Able to create documents for both print and digital mediums 
  • Some HTML and Dreamweaver experience preferred but not required 
  • One year of professional work experience in graphic design

How to apply

Please send resume to hr@skybirdtravel.com

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.