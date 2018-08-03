Sky Bird Travel & Tours looking for Graphic Designer in Southfield

Job Title

Graphic Designer

Company Name

Sky Bird Travel & Tours

Location

Southfield

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

The role is working closely with the lead graphic designer on creative strategies, overall design for digital, print, HTML, multimedia: video, tradeshows, webinars. Strictly following all branding standards across all brands partner (B2B) and consumer (B2C) and digital channels.

Responsibilities and Duties

Collaborate on multiple projects, meeting tight deadlines and maintain high standard of work

Research and develop concepts with the goal of expanding on original ideas to improve assigned projects

Consult with marketing team, client to create a cohesive design that reflects our clients corporate culture and goals

Create visual aspects of marketing and corporate materials, not limited to:

Website graphics: social media posts, blogs graphics, web banners, WINGS and email broadcasts

Print graphics: magazine/newspaper articles, brochures and tradeshow collateral

Develop product illustrations, logos, graphics, branding guidelines etc... (as needed)

Other Items: PowerPoints and stationary

Advise on best practices and optimizations throughout design projects

Present designs to stakeholders and applicable teams

Implement feedback/changes when appropriate

Collaborate with lead graphic designer on planning, implementation and distribution of certain projects

Adhere to current departmental process and pass final design to client for release

Professional Development:

Cross-training within the department and learning digital marketing trends and tools, Word Press, HTML and more

Assisting Graphic Designer Lead on heading design projects and production work

Other job duties as assigned

Qualifications and Skills

Completed a Bachelor's Degree in graphic design or related field

Intermediate knowledge of the Adobe Creative Cloud Suite, with advanced knowledge of Photoshop and Illustrator

Working knowledge of Microsoft Office

Able to work independently as well as with a group

Understand and implement design critiques

Able to create documents for both print and digital mediums

Some HTML and Dreamweaver experience preferred but not required

One year of professional work experience in graphic design

How to apply

Please send resume to hr@skybirdtravel.com

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.