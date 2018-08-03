Sky Bird Travel & Tours looking for Graphic Designer in Southfield

Job Title
Graphic Designer
Company Name
Sky Bird Travel & Tours
Location
Southfield
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
The role is working closely with the lead graphic designer on creative strategies, overall design for digital, print, HTML, multimedia: video, tradeshows, webinars. Strictly following all branding standards across all brands partner (B2B) and consumer (B2C) and digital channels.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Collaborate on multiple projects, meeting tight deadlines and maintain high standard of work
- Research and develop concepts with the goal of expanding on original ideas to improve assigned projects
- Consult with marketing team, client to create a cohesive design that reflects our clients corporate culture and goals
- Create visual aspects of marketing and corporate materials, not limited to:
- Website graphics: social media posts, blogs graphics, web banners, WINGS and email broadcasts
- Print graphics: magazine/newspaper articles, brochures and tradeshow collateral
- Develop product illustrations, logos, graphics, branding guidelines etc... (as needed)
- Other Items: PowerPoints and stationary
- Advise on best practices and optimizations throughout design projects
- Present designs to stakeholders and applicable teams
- Implement feedback/changes when appropriate
- Collaborate with lead graphic designer on planning, implementation and distribution of certain projects
- Adhere to current departmental process and pass final design to client for release
- Professional Development:
- Cross-training within the department and learning digital marketing trends and tools, Word Press, HTML and more
- Assisting Graphic Designer Lead on heading design projects and production work
- Other job duties as assigned
Qualifications and Skills
- Completed a Bachelor's Degree in graphic design or related field
- Intermediate knowledge of the Adobe Creative Cloud Suite, with advanced knowledge of Photoshop and Illustrator
- Working knowledge of Microsoft Office
- Able to work independently as well as with a group
- Understand and implement design critiques
- Able to create documents for both print and digital mediums
- Some HTML and Dreamweaver experience preferred but not required
- One year of professional work experience in graphic design
How to apply
Please send resume to hr@skybirdtravel.com
