SMART is hiring Connector Bus Operators for Wayne, Oakland, Macomb counties

Job Title

Connector Bus Operator (paratransit driver)

Location

Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

If you like to drive, like people, and either have a CDL, CDL Permit or have the desire to obtain a CDL then this may be the perfect career opportunity for you!

SMART is actively looking for customer-focused drivers that LOVE to work with the public! We are looking to fill multiple openings.

We have openings throughout our service area in Macomb, Oakland and Wayne counties.

SMART offers:

Paid training, competitive benefits package, healthcare savings program (post-employment), defined benefit pension plan, employee transportation pass, paid vacation, holidays and personal leave days, and tuition reimbursement.

Starting training wage of $12.30/hour; after successful completion of training (7 weeks) the wage will increase to $14.96/hour.

General Summary

Under general direction, the Connector Bus Operator (CBO) operates motor coaches to transport passengers in a safe, efficient and courteous manner. The CBO is responsible for collecting fares and completing necessary inspections and reports.

Responsibilities and Duties

Operates motor coaches subject to departmental rules, regulations, schedules, and local and state traffic regulations, keeping radio dispatcher aware of status and location.

Maintains professional image and performs duties in courteous, friendly manner emphasizing positive customer relations.

Inspects and tests vehicle equipment prior to each run to ensure vehicle safety.

Reports equipment and maintenance problems or concerns to appropriate management personnel.

Responsible for the safe loading, transport and unloading of passengers.

Judges best way to route vehicle from place-to-place in demand-responsive service.

Provides schedule, route, fare, directional and general information to customers.

Responsible for collecting proper fares, inspecting passes, receiving and issuing transfers.

Assists passengers, particularly the elder and handicapped persons, in boarding or exiting vehicle as necessary, including operation of wheelchair lift and wheelchair restraints.

Posts appropriate route and destination signs in vehicle.

Removes ice, snow and slush from platforms.

Maintains proper lighting, heating and ventilation on vehicle.

Responsible for inspecting bulletin board daily for directives, policy and procedure announcements.

Maintains trip sheets and other forms as required.

Submits written reports on accidents and may be required to serve as witness regarding same.

Maintains reasonable order aboard the coach.

Performs related work as required.

Qualifications and Skills

Ability to obtain a Commercial Driver's License.

Less than four points on driving record in last five years.

No suspensions, revocations or restrictions within past 36 months (3 years).

High school diploma or GED from an accredited school.

A minimum of 5 years licensed driving experience.

Ability to read, write, and comprehend written directives and service information.

Ability to perform arithmetical calculations and maintain reports.

Ability to work in a time-structured environment under minimal direct supervision.

Strong interpersonal skills and desire to work with the public.

Ability to exercise sound and quick judgment in solving problems.

Ability to read a street map and find unknown locations quickly.

Knowledge of the service area of the assigned terminal: Major streets and landmarks, street numbering systems, etc.

Ability to work various shifts, weekends, holidays, split days off, especially during the first 2 years of employment.

