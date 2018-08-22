Somerset Collection in Troy hiring exterior maintenance workers

Job Title

Exterior Maintenance

Company Name

The Somerset Collection

Location

2800 W. Big Beaver Rd Troy MI 48084

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

The primary function of the Exterior Maintenance Department is to maintain the exterior grounds of the property, including parking lots, parking decks and landscaping thru the utilization of preventive maintenance, housekeeping and repair programs.

Responsibilities and Duties

General clean-up of grounds and exterior of building.

Completion of general daily tasks as assigned by the exterior maintenance supervisor or director.

Assist the marketing department with event set-ups and break-downs.

Operate lifts, small power tools, pickup truck with plow and spreader, lawn tractor with assorted accessories and parking lot sweeper.

Assist in equipment delivery to tenants participating in equipment rental programs.

Assist in light bulb change program for parking lots and decks.

Assist contractors as needed to complete exterior building repairs.

Provide ongoing hospitality of all tenants and patrons.

Employees are responsible for being knowledgeable as to the location of all stores and public services in the mall and to be willing and able to offer direction and/or assistance when the need arises.

Qualifications and Skills

Must possess skills necessary to complete assignment checklists and to become familiar with maintenance techniques and procedures as acquired through experience and training.

Must possess valid driver's license

Interpersonal skills necessary to interact with a variety of mall personnel, customers and tenants.

Must be able to work throughout the facility where there is prolonged exposure to standing and walking.

Must be able to lift and carry 50 lbs.

Must be able to work a flexible schedule including nights and weekends.

How to apply

Go to www.indeed.com and search the job title exterior maintenance in Troy Michigan.

