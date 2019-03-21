Spectrum Child & Family Services is looking for a full time Behavioral Aide

SOUTHFIELD, Mich - Job Title

Behavioral Aide

Company Name

Spectrum Child & Family Services

Location

Southfield, MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Spectrum Child and Family Services is seeking a Behavioral Aide for our Southfield location.

Responsibilities and Duties

The behavioral aide is responsible for on-site coordination of active treatment in a private setting such as a school or residence, serving behaviorally challenged children who have been discharged from a psychiatric placement and/or are at risk for psychiatric hospitalization. This position works independently on assigned shifts and will assist with case management through behavioral support services by providing parenting time supervision, mentoring, day respite, filing, called providers, and completing paperwork or any other duties assigned.

Qualifications and Skills

High school diploma/GED required; Associates Degree in Human Services is preferred

Experience implementing treatment plans and goals, understanding of behavioral principle and their application in working with children with behavioral challenges in a community setting.

Ability to work flexible hours including evenings and weekends.

How to Apply

Apply via our website at http://www.spectrumhuman.org/team.html or via email at gwilson@spectrumhuman.org

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.