Spectrum Child & Family Services looking for a full time Family Skills Worker

PORT HURON - Job Title

Family Skills Worker

Company Name

Spectrum Child & Family Services

Location

Port Huron, MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Spectrum Child and Family Services is looking for a Family Skills Worker to coordinate service delivery fo our Family Skills Program. This is a Temporary Contract position located in our Port Huron office.

Responsibilities and Duties

The family skills worker will monitor and insure the safety and wellbeing of all assigned clients, and will provide necessary service referrals and/or direct treatment services.

Qualifications and Skills

Our ideal candidate will have:

A bachelor's degree within the human services field-ie: Sociology, Psychology, Social Work, Family Ecology, Consumer/Community Services, Family and/or Child Development, Guidance and Counseling, or Criminal Justice.

One year of directly related experience in the service area of parenting, child development, or prevention services.

Reliable and ongoing transportation to make home visits and provide transportation to youth and families. A valid and unrestricted State of Michigan Driver's License and proof of insurance.

Knowledge of strengths based on family work, solution focused treatment, wrap around process, community resources, and child welfare laws. Training in Bavolek Nurturing Parent Model (preferred).

How to apply

Apply on our website at:

http://www.spectrumhuman.org/team.html or via email at gwilson@spectrumhuman.org

