Spectrum Child & Family Services looking for full time Foster Care Manager

FLINT - Job Title

Foster Care Manager

Company Name

Spectrum Child & Family Services

Location

Flint, MI

Job Type

Full-Time

Job Summary

Spectrum Child and Family Services is expanding and we are seeking a Foster Care Manager to join our team. This position will operate out of our Flint, MI office directly responsible to our Division Director

Responsibilities and Duties

The Foster Care Manager will oversee Foster Care services while providing leadership and direction of responsibilities within the foster care unit. This is a supervisory position.

Qualifications and Skills

Our ideal candidate must possess a BSW (or equivalent) plus four years experience in foster care, child welfare or other children's services, two years of which were in child-placing agency and two years of supervisory experience in a child welfare setting. MSW preferred.

Other requirements:

Reliable and ongoing transportation to make home visits and provide transportation to youth and families when necessary. Valid and unrestricted state of Michigan Driver's License and proof and auto insurance.

Knowledge of strength-based family work, solution focused treatment, wraparound process, child development, child welfare laws, and foster care policies/process.

How to apply

Apply online on our website at:

http://www.spectrumhuman.org/team.html or via email at gwilson@spectrumhuman.org

