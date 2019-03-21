Spectrum Juvenile Justice Services looking for contractual Physician

DETROIT - Job Title

Physician

Company Name

Spectrum Juvenile Justice Services

Location

Detroit/Highland Park, MI

Job Type

Contractual up to 20 hours/week

Job Summary

Spectrum Juvenile Justice Services is seeking a Physician to provide general medical services to young men 12-20 years old in a high secure setting.

Responsibilities and Duties

This position provides General Medical services, which typically include Well Child evaluations and routine sick-call clinics at a Juvenile Residential Treatment Facility. The successful candidate must be Board certified and available to render services up to 20 hours per week. The Physician will evaluate, treat and prescribe any necessary medications for the SJJS residents. The Physician will also update and maintain the medical records of every resident treated. All services will be conducted within the guidelines of Spectrum's policies and procedures and in compliance with licensing rules for child care institutions.

Qualifications and Skills

M.D or D.O. from accredited university

Appropriate license and Board certification for the provision of general medical services to juveniles

Appropriate medical liability

How to apply

Apply on our website at http://www.spectrumhuman.org/team.html or via email at gwilson@spectrumhuman.org

