Spectrum Juvenile Justice Services looking for contractual Physician

DETROIT - Job Title
Physician
Company Name
Spectrum Juvenile Justice Services
Location
Detroit/Highland Park, MI
Job Type
Contractual up to 20 hours/week
Job Summary
Spectrum Juvenile Justice Services is seeking a Physician to provide general medical services to young men 12-20 years old in a high secure setting.
Responsibilities and Duties
This position provides General Medical services, which typically include Well Child evaluations and routine sick-call clinics at a Juvenile Residential Treatment Facility. The successful candidate must be Board certified and available to render services up to 20 hours per week. The Physician will evaluate, treat and prescribe any necessary medications for the SJJS residents. The Physician will also update and maintain the medical records of every resident treated. All services will be conducted within the guidelines of Spectrum's policies and procedures and in compliance with licensing rules for child care institutions.
Qualifications and Skills
- M.D or D.O. from accredited university
- Appropriate license and Board certification for the provision of general medical services to juveniles
- Appropriate medical liability
How to apply
Apply on our website at http://www.spectrumhuman.org/team.html or via email at gwilson@spectrumhuman.org
