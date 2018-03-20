Speedway seeks Assistant Manager in Sterling Heights

Job Title

Assistant Manager

Location

Sterling Heights, Mich.

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Do you want to become a big part of the reason why customers continually return to Speedway? Are you looking for an exciting fast-paced work environment where you will be part of a management team? Do you take pride in providing exceptional customer service? As a valued member of the Speedway Team you'll witness first-hand why Speedway has the best customers and employees around!

What Speedway brings:

A focus and dedication to your success! We are committed to ensuring our employees receive proper training in order to provide excellent customer service to our customers on every visit.

Speedway has a strong promote from within philosophy providing advancement opportunities for all levels.

Full-time hours and valuable management and leadership experience with competitive pay

Responsibilities and Duties

What you bring:

Oversee and provide customer service leadership, training, and coaching, alongside the General Manager, for all store employees

Maintaining high retention by focusing on identifying qualified applicants, developing leaders, empowering employees, and encouraging employee productivity

Maintaining a clean, safe environment by complying with all health and sanitation procedures to ensure the store is presentable and that all products are in-stock

Assist in implementing all merchandising and marketing programs

Cash handling, fuel transactions, and promoting the Speedy Rewards loyalty program

Qualifications and Skills

A valid Driver's License from the state of residence and auto insurance in order to conduct area pricing surveys

A high school diploma/GED or college degree

The ability to multi-task, perform repeated bending, standing, and reaching, and occasionally lifting up to 50 pounds

If you enjoy working as part of a management team and have previous supervisory experience as an assistant manager, team lead, or key holder we would love the opportunity to talk with you!

How to apply

Text "Apply" to 80565

Apply online at Speedway.com

