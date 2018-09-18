Springhill Suites in Auburn Hills hiring breakfast attendant

Job Title

Breakfast Attendant

Company Name

Springhill Suites by Marriott

Location

Auburn Hills

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

Full time Breakfast Attendant to maintain and serve breakfast in the morning for guests. Must have great customer service skills and enjoy working with people.

Responsibilities and Duties

Serve breakfast in the morning

Great customer service

Maintain a clean kitchen

Qualifications and Skills

Willing to train

Must be flexible with days and times

Customer service

How to apply

Visit www.hospitalityspecialistinc.com

