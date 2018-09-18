Springhill Suites in Auburn Hills hiring breakfast attendant

Job Title
Breakfast Attendant
Company Name
Springhill Suites by Marriott
Location
Auburn Hills
Job Type
Hourly
Job Summary
Full time Breakfast Attendant to maintain and serve breakfast in the morning for guests. Must have great customer service skills and enjoy working with people.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Serve breakfast in the morning
- Great customer service
- Maintain a clean kitchen
Qualifications and Skills
- Willing to train
- Must be flexible with days and times
- Customer service
How to apply
Visit www.hospitalityspecialistinc.com
