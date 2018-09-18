Jobs

Springhill Suites in Auburn Hills hiring breakfast attendant

Job Title

Breakfast Attendant

Company Name

Springhill Suites by Marriott

Location

Auburn Hills

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

Full time Breakfast Attendant to maintain and serve breakfast in the morning for guests. Must have great customer service skills and enjoy working with people.

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Serve breakfast in the morning 
  • Great customer service 
  • Maintain a clean kitchen

Qualifications and Skills

  • Willing to train 
  • Must be flexible with days and times 
  • Customer service 

How to apply

Visit www.hospitalityspecialistinc.com

