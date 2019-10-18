St. Mary's Child Care Center looking for lead teacher

Job Title
Lead teacher
Company Name
St. Mary's Child Care Center
Location
Livonia
Job Type
Full time
Job Summary
The Lead Teacher is responsible for planning, implementation, and evaluation of the classroom program and child assessment for children enrolled at St. Mary Child Care Center. The role includes helping to provide developmentally appropriate practices and high quality early care and education in a manner that is reflective of the Felician Sisters' Core Values for Ministry (Respect for Human Dignity, Compassion, Justice & Peace, Solidarity with the Poor, and Transformation). The Lead Teacher performs his/her duties in partnership with the teacher aides to ensure that the needs of children and their families are understood and communicated. The lead teacher is responsible for overseeing the care giving staff for their assigned classroom.
Responsibilities and Duties:
- Ability to sit (25%), walk/stand (75%), routinely throughout the shift
- Must be able to periodically lift up to 50 lbs
- Must have functional senses/manual dexterity to carry out the job; communicate effectively; and use of office equipment
- Must have the ability to deal effectively with the stress of managing emergency/critical situations and multiple tasks
- Knowledge of child development (infant – 8 years)
- Knowledge of grammar and spelling for daily verbal and written communication
- Ability to keep confidences regarding staff, parents and children
- Completion of developmentally appropriate lesson plans weekly
- Annual CPR, First Aid Training and 24 hours of professional development
Qualifications and Skills
- Bachelor's or Associate Degree in early childhood education, child development and/or other child related fields
- Teacher Certification ZS preferred
- Exemplary interpersonal, collaborative and planning skills
- Interest and ability to support children and their families
- Ability to work cooperatively with people in and outside of the classroom
- Ability to respond positively to work direction and guidance from others
- The Lead Teacher shall be a sensitive and mature person who has experience working with young children (infant‐6 years) in addition to the following:
- Relates to children and adults in a caring manner
- Strives to meet the needs of children and their families in child care related areas
- Ability to work independently, managing multiple demanding tasks under critical time frames
- Criminal background check required
- Required attendance -- Protecting God's Children
How to apply
Email resume to cstokes@feliciansisters.org
Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.