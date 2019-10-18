St. Mary's Child Care Center looking for lead teacher

Job Title

Lead teacher

Company Name

St. Mary's Child Care Center

Location

Livonia

Job Type

Full time

Job Summary

The Lead Teacher is responsible for planning, implementation, and evaluation of the classroom program and child assessment for children enrolled at St. Mary Child Care Center. The role includes helping to provide developmentally appropriate practices and high quality early care and education in a manner that is reflective of the Felician Sisters' Core Values for Ministry (Respect for Human Dignity, Compassion, Justice & Peace, Solidarity with the Poor, and Transformation). The Lead Teacher performs his/her duties in partnership with the teacher aides to ensure that the needs of children and their families are understood and communicated. The lead teacher is responsible for overseeing the care giving staff for their assigned classroom.

Responsibilities and Duties:

Ability to sit (25%), walk/stand (75%), routinely throughout the shift

Must be able to periodically lift up to 50 lbs

Must have functional senses/manual dexterity to carry out the job; communicate effectively; and use of office equipment

Must have the ability to deal effectively with the stress of managing emergency/critical situations and multiple tasks

Knowledge of child development (infant – 8 years)

8 years) Knowledge of grammar and spelling for daily verbal and written communication

Ability to keep confidences regarding staff, parents and children

Completion of developmentally appropriate lesson plans weekly

Annual CPR, First Aid Training and 24 hours of professional development

Qualifications and Skills

Bachelor's or Associate Degree in early childhood education, child development and/or other child related fields

Teacher Certification ZS preferred

Exemplary interpersonal, collaborative and planning skills

Interest and ability to support children and their families

Ability to work cooperatively with people in and outside of the classroom

Ability to respond positively to work direction and guidance from others

The Lead Teacher shall be a sensitive and mature person who has experience working with young children (infant‐6 years) in addition to the following: Relates to children and adults in a caring manner Strives to meet the needs of children and their families in child care related areas Ability to work independently, managing multiple demanding tasks under critical time frames

Criminal background check required

Required attendance -- Protecting God's Children

How to apply

Email resume to cstokes@feliciansisters.org

