Steptron Technologies looking for a full time Production Specialist

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich - Job Title
Production Specialist
Location
Clinton Township, MI
Company Name
Strepton Technologies
Job Type
Hourly Full Time
Job Summary
The role of the production specialist is to manage all aspects of the Lock Out Tag Out production process. As production orders are submitted from the surveying and graphics team, tags are create on a computer using template, then printed using a production machine and packaged for implementation at the client sites. Placards, which are graphical procedures developed by the graphics department are printed and laminated by the production department, packaged for delivery and implementation along with the associated tags
Responsibilities and Duties
- Manage timely order fulfillment in line with customer requirements
- Maintain production inventory levels in line with forecasted production needs
- Work collectively with surveyors and the graphics department to ensure final product is produced in time for delivery to customer site
Qualifications and Skills
- Excellent written and verbal communication skills
- Detail oriented with excellent organizational skills
- Basic graphic design to perform cross functional duties with the graphics department a plus
- Precision with cutting and slicing tools
- Strong ocmputer skills and proficiency in learning new software
- Able to work under strict deadlines, set and balance priorities, with strong follow-through skills
- Physical ability to be on your feet for most of the work day
How to apply
apply online https://www.ziprecruiter.com/job/e38a5c67
Or email interest to:
Stepahie Bialas
Chief Marketing Officer
sbialas@steptron.com
