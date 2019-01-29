Steptron Technologies looking for a full time Production Specialist

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich - Job Title

Production Specialist

Location

Clinton Township, MI

Company Name

Strepton Technologies

Job Type

Hourly Full Time

Job Summary

The role of the production specialist is to manage all aspects of the Lock Out Tag Out production process. As production orders are submitted from the surveying and graphics team, tags are create on a computer using template, then printed using a production machine and packaged for implementation at the client sites. Placards, which are graphical procedures developed by the graphics department are printed and laminated by the production department, packaged for delivery and implementation along with the associated tags

Responsibilities and Duties

Manage timely order fulfillment in line with customer requirements

Maintain production inventory levels in line with forecasted production needs

Work collectively with surveyors and the graphics department to ensure final product is produced in time for delivery to customer site

Qualifications and Skills

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Detail oriented with excellent organizational skills

Basic graphic design to perform cross functional duties with the graphics department a plus

Precision with cutting and slicing tools

Strong ocmputer skills and proficiency in learning new software

Able to work under strict deadlines, set and balance priorities, with strong follow-through skills

Physical ability to be on your feet for most of the work day

How to apply

apply online https://www.ziprecruiter.com/job/e38a5c67

Or email interest to:

Stepahie Bialas

Chief Marketing Officer

sbialas@steptron.com

