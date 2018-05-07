Stone For You looking for Stone Polisher in Oak Park

Job Title

Stone Polisher & Installer

Company Name

Stone For You

Location

Oak Park

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Stone fabricator able to polish and install stone like marble, granite, quartz, etc.

Stone for You provides custom design and installation of stone surfaces in homes and businesses.

We have expert craftsman who design, cut, and install materials that last a lifetime. We will work with you to choose the right colors, materials, cuts, and finishes for your project.

Responsibilities and Duties

Job duties include, but are not limited to:

Polishing fabricated countertops

Templating

Installing countertops

Loading & unloading

Site clean up

Qualifications and Skills

Must have valid driver's license.

Must be precise, pay amazing attention to detail, trustworthy, neat, able to take direction, and be able to lift over 75 pounds.

Must be professional and have the ability to carry and move stone efficiently without damage to stone or customer surroundings.

Be able to use and maintain hand tools.

How to apply

Email resume to info@stone4u.us

