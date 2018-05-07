Stone For You looking for Stone Polisher in Oak Park

Job Title
Stone Polisher & Installer
Company Name
Stone For You
Location
Oak Park
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
Stone fabricator able to polish and install stone like marble, granite, quartz, etc.
Stone for You provides custom design and installation of stone surfaces in homes and businesses.
We have expert craftsman who design, cut, and install materials that last a lifetime. We will work with you to choose the right colors, materials, cuts, and finishes for your project.
Responsibilities and Duties
Job duties include, but are not limited to:
- Polishing fabricated countertops
- Templating
- Installing countertops
- Loading & unloading
- Site clean up
Qualifications and Skills
- Must have valid driver's license.
- Must be precise, pay amazing attention to detail, trustworthy, neat, able to take direction, and be able to lift over 75 pounds.
- Must be professional and have the ability to carry and move stone efficiently without damage to stone or customer surroundings.
- Be able to use and maintain hand tools.
How to apply
Email resume to info@stone4u.us
