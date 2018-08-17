Stonecrest Center hiring admission specialists in Detroit

Job Title
Admission Specialist
Company Name
Stonecrest Center
Location
Detroit
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
Admissions Specialist will be responsible for:
- Coordinating admissions to the facility
- Reviewing referrals and admissions packets
- Evaluating referral packets
- Registering new patients, greeting family members
- Communications with the discharge planner at referral hospitals
- Completion of Admission Contracts
- Supporting patient care on the units and admissions departments administratively
Qualifications and Skills
- Must be licensed in the state of Michigan
- Must have a valid license without restrictions
- 2 years of experience working in admissions in a healthcare setting; preferably psychiatric setting or structured outpatient program
- Must be able to work midnights
How to apply
Apply online at stonecrestcenter.com/about/careers/
