Stonecrest Center hiring admission specialists in Detroit

Job Title

Admission Specialist

Company Name

Stonecrest Center

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Admissions Specialist will be responsible for:

  • Coordinating admissions to the facility
  • Reviewing referrals and admissions packets 
  • Evaluating referral packets 
  • Registering new patients, greeting family members 
  • Communications with the discharge planner at referral hospitals 
  • Completion of Admission Contracts 
  • Supporting patient care on the units and admissions departments administratively 

Qualifications and Skills

  • Must be licensed in the state of Michigan 
  • Must have a valid license without restrictions 
  • 2 years of experience working in admissions in a healthcare setting; preferably psychiatric setting or structured outpatient program 
  • Must be able to work midnights 

How to apply

Apply online at stonecrestcenter.com/about/careers/

