Strada Paving looking for hourly Concrete Finisher/Foreman

DETROIT - Job Title

Concrete Finisher/Foreman

Company Name

Strada Paving

Location

Metro Detroit area

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

This job opening is for the Concrete Finisher/Foreman position at Strada Paving in Shelby Twp., MI Strada Paving is currently seeking skilled employees for the 2019 season. Our company prides itself on producing quality work and is looking for individuals who take great pride in their work.

Qualifications and Skills

7+ years experience in concrete construction

Strong knowledge of plan drawings, able to read and understand architectural, structural and civil drawings, knowledge of elevations and layout, managing a crew, ordering materials, scheduling, understand grades

Experience in settling elevations, form setting foundations, walkways, driveways, curb n gutter, steps,walls, ADA ramps

Experience in finishing concrete of all types broom, finish, stamp finish, color concrete

Experience in grading, operating equipment

Must be professional, organized and work well with other employees

Must be able to report to work at the designated start time

Must be physically able to perform duties and enjoy working outdoors year-round

Must have high-school diploma or GED

Must be a self-starter/strong initiative

Must possess a current and valid driver's license, clean driving record and reliable transportation

Must pass pre-employment screening

Must be experienced in the operation of heavy equipment, including:

Excavators

Dozers

Loaders

Cranes

Paving Equipment

Graders

Forklifts

This is an hourly position. Pay is based on work experience and knowledge with yearly reviews.

Submit a recent copy of your resume and salary history for consideration.

How to apply

Send resume to shirley@stradapavingllc.com

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.