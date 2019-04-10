Strada Paving looking for hourly Concrete Finisher/Foreman

DETROIT - Job Title
Concrete Finisher/Foreman
Company Name
Strada Paving
Location
Metro Detroit area
Job Type
Hourly
Job Summary
This job opening is for the Concrete Finisher/Foreman position at Strada Paving in Shelby Twp., MI Strada Paving is currently seeking skilled employees for the 2019 season. Our company prides itself on producing quality work and is looking for individuals who take great pride in their work.
Qualifications and Skills
- 7+ years experience in concrete construction
- Strong knowledge of plan drawings, able to read and understand architectural, structural and civil drawings, knowledge of elevations and layout, managing a crew, ordering materials, scheduling, understand grades
- Experience in settling elevations, form setting foundations, walkways, driveways, curb n gutter, steps,walls, ADA ramps
- Experience in finishing concrete of all types broom, finish, stamp finish, color concrete
- Experience in grading, operating equipment
- Must be professional, organized and work well with other employees
- Must be able to report to work at the designated start time
- Must be physically able to perform duties and enjoy working outdoors year-round
- Must have high-school diploma or GED
- Must be a self-starter/strong initiative
- Must possess a current and valid driver's license, clean driving record and reliable transportation
- Must pass pre-employment screening
Must be experienced in the operation of heavy equipment, including:
- Excavators
- Dozers
- Loaders
- Cranes
- Paving Equipment
- Graders
- Forklifts
This is an hourly position. Pay is based on work experience and knowledge with yearly reviews.
Submit a recent copy of your resume and salary history for consideration.
How to apply
Send resume to shirley@stradapavingllc.com
