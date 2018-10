Stylecraft Printing in Canton Twp. looking for printing press operator

Job Title

Printing Press Operator, Collator Operator

Company Name

Stylecraft Printing

Location

Canton Twp., MI

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Open positions in our Business Forms Division include offset roll-to-roll and roll-to-sheet printing, multi-part form collating, and form folding.

Responsibilities and Duties

Continuous and Unit Set Form Printing

Continuous Form Collating

Form Folding

Qualifications and Skills

General knowledge of forms printing

Experience as Forms Press Operator preferred

Experience as Collator/Folder Operator preferred

How to apply

Applications are available at StylecraftPrinting.com

http://stylecraftprinting.com/support/SCEmploymentApp.pdf

or email a resume to: jking@stylecraftprinting.com

