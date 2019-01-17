Stylecraft Printing looking for a full time Printing Estimator

CANTON, Mich - Job Title

Printing Estimator

Location

Canton, MI

Company Name

Stylecraft Printing

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Established local printing company in Canton, Michigan has an immediate opening for an Estimator with Order Entry and Customer Service responsibilities. Experience in Printing Estimating is a plus, but we are willing to train individuals without experience but with the right qualifications.

Qualifications and Skills

Must be reliable, with dependable transportation and possess the following skills; goods computer aptitudes, basic math skills, the ability to read a ruler, customer service oriented, good organization and time management skills, and possess the ability to multi-task in a high pressure fast paced environment.

How to apply

If you possess these qualifications and are looking for a steady full time career with good pay and benefits contact Rick Hites via e-mail (no phone calls please) at rhites@stylecraftprinting.com with your resume and/or desire to pursue this opportunity. For an application, visit StylecraftPrinting.com and click "APPLY".