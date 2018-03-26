Substitute Teachers wanted in Detroit, Hamtramck, Dearborn

Job Title

Substitute Teacher Position K-12 in Detroit

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Part Time

Job Summary

Superior Employment Services is Now Hiring Substitute Teachers in Grades K-12 in Detroit, Hamtramck, and Dearborn -- $105-$130/day

MAKE YOUR CAREER WORK FOR YOU, NOT THE OTHER WAY AROUND

Take your First Step to Entering a Rewarding Career!

Substitute teaching can be a stepping stone to a permanent position! As a substitute teacher, you can network with other teachers and administrators, who can provide valuable advice and professional connections. Subbing can also give you the opportunity to take a long term assignment and build a positive reputation with the school which can lead to a permanent position. Join our growing network today and become a substitute teacher in Michigan.

Substitute Teaching is an excellent way:

To discover your teaching style

Networking while looking for a full-time position

Decide what type of school is right for you Gain valuable classroom experience by substitute teaching. Most of our subs can work as many days a week as they are available.

If you are looking for a part-time position—-This is a great opportunity for you!!

WE ARE SCHEDULING INTERVIEWS -- RIGHT NOW!

Superior Employment Services offers:

Flexible scheduling

Long-term assignment bonuses

Choice of where you want to work

Experience in a variety of educational settings

Connections that can lead to permanent positions

Offer an online training

Responsibilities and Duties

The ability to create and or follow lesson plans

Provide a structured learning atmosphere

Maintaining positive control of the classroom

Monitor student attendance and behavior

Develop classroom notes as follow up for the home room teacher

Possess the ability to develop positive working relationships with students, administrators and staff!

Qualifications and Skills

It is not required to have a Teaching Certificate for a Substitute Teacher position

Minimum of 90 credit hours from an accredited college or university in any field with at least 2.0 cumulative GPA is required.

How to apply

Learn more today and become a substitute teacher with Superior Employment -- www.superioremploymentservices.com

Or apply directly using this link.

