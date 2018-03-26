Substitute Teachers wanted in Detroit, Hamtramck, Dearborn

Job Title
Substitute Teacher Position K-12 in Detroit
Location
Detroit
Job Type
Part Time
Job Summary
Superior Employment Services is Now Hiring Substitute Teachers in Grades K-12 in Detroit, Hamtramck, and Dearborn -- $105-$130/day
MAKE YOUR CAREER WORK FOR YOU, NOT THE OTHER WAY AROUND
Take your First Step to Entering a Rewarding Career!
Substitute teaching can be a stepping stone to a permanent position! As a substitute teacher, you can network with other teachers and administrators, who can provide valuable advice and professional connections. Subbing can also give you the opportunity to take a long term assignment and build a positive reputation with the school which can lead to a permanent position. Join our growing network today and become a substitute teacher in Michigan.
Substitute Teaching is an excellent way:
- To discover your teaching style
- Networking while looking for a full-time position
- Decide what type of school is right for you Gain valuable classroom experience by substitute teaching. Most of our subs can work as many days a week as they are available.
If you are looking for a part-time position—-This is a great opportunity for you!!
WE ARE SCHEDULING INTERVIEWS -- RIGHT NOW!
Superior Employment Services offers:
- Flexible scheduling
- Long-term assignment bonuses
- Choice of where you want to work
- Experience in a variety of educational settings
- Connections that can lead to permanent positions
- Offer an online training
Responsibilities and Duties
- The ability to create and or follow lesson plans
- Provide a structured learning atmosphere
- Maintaining positive control of the classroom
- Monitor student attendance and behavior
- Develop classroom notes as follow up for the home room teacher
- Possess the ability to develop positive working relationships with students, administrators and staff!
Qualifications and Skills
- It is not required to have a Teaching Certificate for a Substitute Teacher position
- Minimum of 90 credit hours from an accredited college or university in any field with at least 2.0 cumulative GPA is required.
How to apply
Learn more today and become a substitute teacher with Superior Employment -- www.superioremploymentservices.com
Or apply directly using this link.
