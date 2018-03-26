Jobs

Substitute Teachers wanted in Detroit, Hamtramck, Dearborn

Job Title

Substitute Teacher Position K-12 in Detroit

More Headlines

Location

Detroit

Job Type

Part Time

Job Summary

Superior Employment Services is Now Hiring Substitute Teachers in Grades K-12 in Detroit, Hamtramck, and Dearborn -- $105-$130/day

MAKE YOUR CAREER WORK FOR YOU, NOT THE OTHER WAY AROUND 

Take your First Step to Entering a Rewarding Career! 

Substitute teaching can be a stepping stone to a permanent position! As a substitute teacher, you can network with other teachers and administrators, who can provide valuable advice and professional connections. Subbing can also give you the opportunity to take a long term assignment and build a positive reputation with the school which can lead to a permanent position. Join our growing network today and become a substitute teacher in Michigan. 

Substitute Teaching is an excellent way: 

  • To discover your teaching style
  • Networking while looking for a full-time position
  • Decide what type of school is right for you Gain valuable classroom experience by substitute teaching. Most of our subs can work as many days a week as they are available. 

If you are looking for a part-time position—-This is a great opportunity for you!! 

WE ARE SCHEDULING INTERVIEWS -- RIGHT NOW! 

Superior Employment Services offers: 

  • Flexible scheduling
  • Long-term assignment bonuses
  • Choice of where you want to work
  • Experience in a variety of educational settings
  • Connections that can lead to permanent positions
  • Offer an online training 

Responsibilities and Duties

  • The ability to create and or follow lesson plans 
  • Provide a structured learning atmosphere 
  • Maintaining positive control of the classroom 
  • Monitor student attendance and behavior 
  • Develop classroom notes as follow up for the home room teacher 
  • Possess the ability to develop positive working relationships with students, administrators and staff!

Qualifications and Skills

  • It is not required to have a Teaching Certificate for a Substitute Teacher position
  • Minimum of 90 credit hours from an accredited college or university in any field with at least 2.0 cumulative GPA is required.

How to apply

Learn more today and become a substitute teacher with Superior Employment -- www.superioremploymentservices.com

Or apply directly using this link.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.