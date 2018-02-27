Substitute teachers wanted in Metro Detroit

Job Title

Substitute Teacher

Hourly Rate

Full and Part Time Positions Available Immediately up to $125

Job Summary

COME BE A WINNER WITH US!!

Industry Specific Staffing has just signed on 50 new schools. More schools and districts are on their way. We are in need of 150+ substitutes immediately.

Schools sign on with us because of our stellar reputation. We treat schools and substitutes professionally. Students benefit from the amazing substitutes we place in their classrooms. Make that amazing substitute be YOU!!!!

Come be part of a winning team!! Contact us and we will schedule an appointment to meet and get you started right away.

*** Requirements 90 college credits from a 4 year university

*** One year experience working with children

Responsibilities and Duties

Responsible for carrying out the lesson plans of the teacher for whom he/she is substituting.

ESSENTIAL DUTIES AND RESPONSIBILITIES include the following:

Follow the lesson plan provided by the teacher for whom he / she is substituting in accordance with the Academy's philosophy, goals and objectives.

Maintain appropriate records such as attendance and grades as directed by the Teacher or by school administration.

Establish and maintain order in the classroom.

Maintain a classroom environment conducive to effective learning.

Take all necessary and reasonable precautions to protect the safety and security of students, materials, equipment and facilities.

Assist in upholding and enforcing school rules and administrative regulations.

Other duties may be assigned.

Qualifications and Skills

DL, SS Card, Transcripts (can be unofficial), Direct Deposit info. (printed out from your bank) or a voided check.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.