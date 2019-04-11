Jobs

Taco Bell hosting 32 hiring parties across metro Detroit

DETROIT - Taco Bell is hosting 32 hiring fairs across metro Detroit for college students looking for a part-time job or residents looking for a management career.

Taco Bell is making the hiring process fun and easy with a new staffing approach called Hiring Parties – a unique spin on a job fair.

More Headlines

The hiring parties will be from April 22-27, and there will be free food  and festivities served up alongside on-the-spot job applications and interviews. Job-seekers may even have the opportunity to be hired on the spot.

Attendees will get to learn about the education and career opportunities a job at Taco Bell offers, such as tuition assistance, scholarships and career development programs.

Taco Bell will be hosting the hiring fairs at the following locations from 3 to 5 p.m. each day:

Monday, April 22, 2019

  • 409 N. Main St., Plymouth, Michiganchigan
  • 25544 Gratiot, Roseville, Michigan

Tuesday, April 23, 2019

  • Great Lakes Crossing Mall, Space #10 - Food Court, Auburn Hills, Michigan
  • 25120 Michiganchigan Ave., Dearborn, Michigan
  • 4885 S. Baldwin Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan
  • 18767 Hall Rd., Macomb, Michigan
  • 9044 Highland Rd., White Lake, Michigan

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

  • 1590 S. Main St., Chelsea, Michigan
  • 131 S. Crooks Rd., Clawson, Michigan
  • 8956 Warren, Dearborn, Michigan
  • 18718 Fort St, Riverview, Michigan
  • 4743 Dixie Highway, Waterford, Michigan
  • 3860 S. State Rd., Ann Arbor, Michigan

Thursday, April 25, 2019

  • 8541 W Grand River Ave., Brighton, Michigan
  • 24024 W 9 Michiganle Rd., Southfield, Michigan

Friday, April 26, 2019

  • 10640 Belleville Rd., Belleville, Michigan
  • 57275 Lyon Center Dr., New Hudson, Michigan
  • 1278 East Michigan-36, Pinckney, Michigan
  • 45201 Schoenherr Rd., Utica, Michigan

Saturday, April 27, 2019

  • 29925 Orchard Lake Rd., FarMichiganngton Hills, Michigan
  • 3653 E Grand River, Howell, Michigan
  • 33203 West Eight Michiganle Rd., Livonia, Michigan
  • 3000 Gratiot Ave., Marysville, Michigan
  • 29180 23 Michiganle Rd., New Balitmore, Michigan
  • 205 Ann Arbor Rd., Plymouth, Michigan
  • 729 24th St., Port Huron, Michigan
  • 13865 Eureka Rd., Southgate, Michigan
  • 14839 Telegraph Rd., Taylor, Michigan
  • 1163 E. West Maple Rd., Walled Lake, Michigan
  • 26130 Hoover Rd., Warren, Michigan
  • 28020 Wixom Rd., Wixom, Michigan
  • 22670 Allen Rd., Woodhaven, Michigan

 

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.