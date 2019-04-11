Taco Bell hosting 32 hiring parties across metro Detroit

DETROIT - Taco Bell is hosting 32 hiring fairs across metro Detroit for college students looking for a part-time job or residents looking for a management career.
Taco Bell is making the hiring process fun and easy with a new staffing approach called Hiring Parties – a unique spin on a job fair.
The hiring parties will be from April 22-27, and there will be free food and festivities served up alongside on-the-spot job applications and interviews. Job-seekers may even have the opportunity to be hired on the spot.
Attendees will get to learn about the education and career opportunities a job at Taco Bell offers, such as tuition assistance, scholarships and career development programs.
Taco Bell will be hosting the hiring fairs at the following locations from 3 to 5 p.m. each day:
Monday, April 22, 2019
- 409 N. Main St., Plymouth, Michiganchigan
- 25544 Gratiot, Roseville, Michigan
Tuesday, April 23, 2019
- Great Lakes Crossing Mall, Space #10 - Food Court, Auburn Hills, Michigan
- 25120 Michiganchigan Ave., Dearborn, Michigan
- 4885 S. Baldwin Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan
- 18767 Hall Rd., Macomb, Michigan
- 9044 Highland Rd., White Lake, Michigan
Wednesday, April 24, 2019
- 1590 S. Main St., Chelsea, Michigan
- 131 S. Crooks Rd., Clawson, Michigan
- 8956 Warren, Dearborn, Michigan
- 18718 Fort St, Riverview, Michigan
- 4743 Dixie Highway, Waterford, Michigan
- 3860 S. State Rd., Ann Arbor, Michigan
Thursday, April 25, 2019
- 8541 W Grand River Ave., Brighton, Michigan
- 24024 W 9 Michiganle Rd., Southfield, Michigan
Friday, April 26, 2019
- 10640 Belleville Rd., Belleville, Michigan
- 57275 Lyon Center Dr., New Hudson, Michigan
- 1278 East Michigan-36, Pinckney, Michigan
- 45201 Schoenherr Rd., Utica, Michigan
Saturday, April 27, 2019
- 29925 Orchard Lake Rd., FarMichiganngton Hills, Michigan
- 3653 E Grand River, Howell, Michigan
- 33203 West Eight Michiganle Rd., Livonia, Michigan
- 3000 Gratiot Ave., Marysville, Michigan
- 29180 23 Michiganle Rd., New Balitmore, Michigan
- 205 Ann Arbor Rd., Plymouth, Michigan
- 729 24th St., Port Huron, Michigan
- 13865 Eureka Rd., Southgate, Michigan
- 14839 Telegraph Rd., Taylor, Michigan
- 1163 E. West Maple Rd., Walled Lake, Michigan
- 26130 Hoover Rd., Warren, Michigan
- 28020 Wixom Rd., Wixom, Michigan
- 22670 Allen Rd., Woodhaven, Michigan
