Taco Bell hosting 32 hiring parties across metro Detroit

DETROIT - Taco Bell is hosting 32 hiring fairs across metro Detroit for college students looking for a part-time job or residents looking for a management career.

Taco Bell is making the hiring process fun and easy with a new staffing approach called Hiring Parties – a unique spin on a job fair.

The hiring parties will be from April 22-27, and there will be free food and festivities served up alongside on-the-spot job applications and interviews. Job-seekers may even have the opportunity to be hired on the spot.

Attendees will get to learn about the education and career opportunities a job at Taco Bell offers, such as tuition assistance, scholarships and career development programs.

Taco Bell will be hosting the hiring fairs at the following locations from 3 to 5 p.m. each day:

Monday, April 22, 2019

409 N. Main St., Plymouth, Michiganchigan

25544 Gratiot, Roseville, Michigan

Tuesday, April 23, 2019

Great Lakes Crossing Mall, Space #10 - Food Court, Auburn Hills, Michigan

25120 Michiganchigan Ave., Dearborn, Michigan

4885 S. Baldwin Rd., Lake Orion, Michigan

18767 Hall Rd., Macomb, Michigan

9044 Highland Rd., White Lake, Michigan

Wednesday, April 24, 2019

1590 S. Main St., Chelsea, Michigan

131 S. Crooks Rd., Clawson, Michigan

8956 Warren, Dearborn, Michigan

18718 Fort St, Riverview, Michigan

4743 Dixie Highway, Waterford, Michigan

3860 S. State Rd., Ann Arbor, Michigan

Thursday, April 25, 2019

8541 W Grand River Ave., Brighton, Michigan

24024 W 9 Michiganle Rd., Southfield, Michigan

Friday, April 26, 2019

10640 Belleville Rd., Belleville, Michigan

57275 Lyon Center Dr., New Hudson, Michigan

1278 East Michigan-36, Pinckney, Michigan

45201 Schoenherr Rd., Utica, Michigan

Saturday, April 27, 2019

29925 Orchard Lake Rd., FarMichiganngton Hills, Michigan

3653 E Grand River, Howell, Michigan

33203 West Eight Michiganle Rd., Livonia, Michigan

3000 Gratiot Ave., Marysville, Michigan

29180 23 Michiganle Rd., New Balitmore, Michigan

205 Ann Arbor Rd., Plymouth, Michigan

729 24th St., Port Huron, Michigan

13865 Eureka Rd., Southgate, Michigan

14839 Telegraph Rd., Taylor, Michigan

1163 E. West Maple Rd., Walled Lake, Michigan

26130 Hoover Rd., Warren, Michigan

28020 Wixom Rd., Wixom, Michigan

22670 Allen Rd., Woodhaven, Michigan

