Target seeks apparel and accessories team member in Livonia

Target is looking to hire an apparel and accessories team member at its store on Plymouth Road in Livonia.

Description:

Target is one of the world's most recognized brands and one of America's leading retailers. Nothing is more iconic about Target than our fashion. As an Apparel and Accessories team member, your eye for trend will help our guests discover new looks and bring their definition of style to life with confidence. We're looking for team members who love fashion, have a knack for selling and who are excited to share their apparel and accessory expertise and tips. Interacting with our guests on the sales floor takes an ability to approach guests and share brand knowledge, and of course, a passion for fashion.

Qualifications:

Previous apparel retail experience preferred, but not required. Welcoming and helpful attitude toward guests and other team members. Able to learn and adapt to current technology needs. Able to think quickly on the spot to answer guest questions. Able to lift 40 lbs. Flexible work schedule (e.g., nights, weekends and holidays) and regular attendance necessary.

