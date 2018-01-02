Target seeks price accuracy team member in Dearborn Heights

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Target is seeking to hire a price accuracy team member at its store on Ford Road in Dearborn Heights.

Description:

As a Price Accuracy Team Member, you are responsible for following the company and store price change department schedules. You need to find, scan and mark all items you are directed to with the necessary price change. Deliver an exceptional guest experience by engaging the guest and prioritizing the guest's needs over task. Deliver accurate prices through signs, labels and tickets; urgently correct items that are priced incorrectly. Ensure guests can easily read signs and shelf labels and replace if damaged or missing.

Qualifications:

Welcoming and helpful attitude toward guests and other team members. Able to learn and adapt to current technology needs. Able to think quickly on the spot to answer guest questions. Flexible work schedule (e.g., nights, weekends and holidays) and regular attendance necessary. Able to lift 40 lbs. Willing to cross-train and work in other areas of the store, as needed.

