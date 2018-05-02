TCS Restoration Services in search for a Lead Technician in Sterling Heights

Job Title

Lead Technician

Company Name

TCS Restoration Services, Inc.

Location

Sterling Heights, MI 48312

Job Type

Hourly

Job Summary

Tom's Clean Sweep Restoration Services, Inc. is a local fire, wind, and water restoration company seeking motivated individuals for entry level and experienced positions.

MUST HAVE A VALID DRIVER'S LICENSE!!

The ideal candidate will be:

Willing to work hard Reliable and punctual Represent the company well with a professional appearance Be available for after hours and weekend work on a bi-weekly basis Be able to communicate well with supervisors and customers as needed Must be able to pass criminal background check and drug test

Position is open immediately.

Rate of pay is depending on experience and additional skills, with additional incentive pay for an on-call and after hours service.

This is a great starting opportunity for a person looking for a marketable skill and room for advancement.

Responsibilities and Duties

A technician's job duties include cleaning up on fire, wind and water damaged homes and businesses. With no experience you would follow the instruction of the lead technicians in the field on these jobs.

Lead technicians will possess the necessary skills and experience to sign up customers and handle the job start to finish whether it be a water damage, fire, or wind damaged home or business.

Qualifications and Skills

Lead technician's must have a minimum of three years experience in the fire water and wind restoration industry.

Technicians do not need any experience. Paid on the job training will be provided.

How to apply

Email: mike@tcsrestoration.com or call 888-252-1080 and ask to speak with Mike to set up an interview.

