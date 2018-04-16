Tebis Operator wanted at Roush in Livonia

Job Title:

Tebis Operator

Location:

Livonia, MI

At Roush, we fuse technology and engineering to provide product development solutions to customers in a diverse range of industries. Widely recognized for providing engineering, testing, prototype, and manufacturing services to the transportation industry, Roush also provides significant support to the aerospace, defense and theme park industries. With over 4,000 employees in facilities throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America, our unique combination of creativity and tenacity activates big ideas on a global stage. We want motivated, ambitious people who put the needs of our customers first, bring creativity to their work and will do whatever it takes to achieve success. If you share our passion for providing innovative solutions to complex challenges, we want you on our team.

Are you a Tebis Operator looking for a new and exciting opportunity? Roush is currently seeking an experienced Tebis Operator for our Design Studio in Livonia, MI.

Qualifications:

5 years of experience programming and operating Tebis (V4)

Strong knowledge of surfacing modules/BREP

Understanding of composite tooling (runoff/die draw)

Experience with tool layout

Experience with CNC machining

Preferred Skills

Engineering or Design Studio experience

Prototype build experience

Experience with clay modeling

To apply, please visit the Roush careers page by clicking on this link: http://careers.roush.com

Our benefits include: medical, dental, vision, life insurance, LTD, 401K, tuition reimbursement, paid vacation, and paid holidays.

At Roush, we are committed to maintaining an environment of Equal Opportunity and Affirmative Action. If you need a reasonable accommodation to access the information provided on this website, please contact the Recruiting Department at 734-779-7007 for further assistance.

EEO/AA/Veterans/Disabled



