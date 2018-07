Tedesco Building Services hiring Janitor in Chesterfield

Job Title

Janitorial

Company Name

Tedesco Building Services

Location

Chesterfield

Job Type

Full time, hourly

Job Summary

Commercial cleaning including dusting, vacuuming, restrooms etc.

Qualifications and Skills

Must be a team player; work with a crew; nights

Mon-Sat

How to apply

For immediate consideration, apply at our office:

42752 Mound Rd.

Sterling Heights, MI 48314

Mon - Fri 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Or apply online at www.tedescoservices.com or email careers@tedescoservices.com

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.