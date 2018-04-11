The Salvation Army is hosting Community Job Fair on April 12

The Salvation Army-Farmington Hills Corps a hosting a Job Fair on Thursday, April 12, 2018 from 4-7 p.m.
Various jobs include, Administrative, Sales, Customer Service, Skilled Trades, Entry level factory workers, medical staffing, etc.
Applicants are encouraged to wear business casual attire & to bring plenty of resumes.
Financial Literacy and Career Coaching will be available.
For more information please call 248-477-1153 x16.
The following companies are represented:
- Aerotek
- The Jobs Club
- CNS (Community Network Services)
- The City of Farmington Hills
- Murphys Educational Center, Inc.
- Michigan Schools & Government Credit Union
- Paulsons Audio & Video
- AkzoNobel
- Edible Arrangements
- Tupperware
- Z Painting & Remodeling
- Meridian Health
- JVS (Jewish Vocational Services – Oakland County)
- Michigan Works – Southfield
- Sams Club – Novi
- Holiday Inn & Suites – Farmington Hills
- Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse
