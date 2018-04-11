Jobs

The Salvation Army is hosting Community Job Fair on April 12

The Salvation Army-Farmington Hills Corps a hosting a Job Fair on Thursday, April 12, 2018 from 4-7 p.m.  

Various jobs include, Administrative, Sales, Customer Service, Skilled Trades, Entry level factory workers, medical staffing, etc. 

Applicants are encouraged to wear business casual attire & to bring plenty of resumes.

Financial Literacy and Career Coaching will be available.

For more information please call 248-477-1153 x16.

The following companies are represented: 

  • Aerotek
  • The Jobs Club
  • CNS (Community Network Services)
  • The City of Farmington Hills
  • Murphys Educational Center, Inc.
  • Michigan Schools & Government Credit Union
  • Paulsons Audio & Video
  • AkzoNobel
  • Edible Arrangements
  • Tupperware
  • Z Painting & Remodeling
  • Meridian Health
  • JVS (Jewish Vocational Services – Oakland County)
  • Michigan Works – Southfield
  • Sams Club – Novi
  • Holiday Inn & Suites – Farmington Hills
  • Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse

