The Salvation Army is hosting Community Job Fair on April 12

The Salvation Army-Farmington Hills Corps a hosting a Job Fair on Thursday, April 12, 2018 from 4-7 p.m.

Various jobs include, Administrative, Sales, Customer Service, Skilled Trades, Entry level factory workers, medical staffing, etc.

Applicants are encouraged to wear business casual attire & to bring plenty of resumes.

Financial Literacy and Career Coaching will be available.

For more information please call 248-477-1153 x16.

The following companies are represented:

Aerotek

The Jobs Club

CNS (Community Network Services)

The City of Farmington Hills

Murphys Educational Center, Inc.

Michigan Schools & Government Credit Union

Paulsons Audio & Video

AkzoNobel

Edible Arrangements

Tupperware

Z Painting & Remodeling

Meridian Health

JVS (Jewish Vocational Services – Oakland County)

Michigan Works – Southfield

Sams Club – Novi

Holiday Inn & Suites – Farmington Hills

Johnny’s Italian Steakhouse

