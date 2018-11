Job Title

Local CDL A Driver

Company Name

Three Star Trucking

Location

Wayne, MI

Job Type

Hourly / Full Time

Job Summary

Pick up and Deliver in and around Detroit, MI No Touch Freight.

Qualifications and Skills

CDL A

At least 23 years old

How to apply

Visit: https://www.mycdlapp.com/threestar

