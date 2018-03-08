Tooling Designer needed in Macomb Township

Job Title
Tooling Designer
More Headlines
Location
Macomb Township
Job Type
Hourly
Job Summary
Designers are responsible for the 3D design, layout and detailing of all tools assigned.
Responsibilities and Duties
Essential Functions:
- Investigate and comprehend customer SOW, standards and deliverables.
- Present design concepts to internal and external customers.
- Take customer or internal tool orders and/or concepts and design utilizing CATIA.
- Layout and detailing jobs to meet customer specifications.
- Understand and work to all QMS procedures and work instructions
- Complete designs within established budgets and schedules.
Qualifications and Skills
Education, Experience & Additional Requirements:
- High School diploma or GED. College education and exposure to specific area of interest to include industrial engineering, mechanical engineering or similar field
- 5+ years design experience, preferably in an aerospace tooling environment.
- Experience demonstrating problem solving abilities and resourcefulness.
- 3+ years in the aerospace industry, preferably experience with both commercial and defense programs. Manufacturing exposure a must.
- CATIA, CAD, AutoCAD experience and training required
- This position must meet Export Control compliance requirements, therefore a "US Person" as defined by 22.C.F.R. § is required
Required Competencies
- Ability to read complex blueprints
- Ability to identify and find specifications
- Knowledge of geometric tolerances
- Understand reference system.
- Attention to detail.
- Ability to multitask in a fast paced environment.
- Ability to work independently and as part of a team.
- Ability to think independently and problem solve.
- Excellent planning skills
- Self-starter and highly motivated
- Highly proficient computer skills
- A demonstrated capability to think strategically and execute tactically.
- Demonstrated communication skills, both written and verbal.
- Proficiency in Microsoft Office and project management tools
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.