Toy factory hiring Production Assembler in Walled Lake

Job Title

Production Assembler

Company Name

Kelly Services

Location

Walled Lake

Job Type

$10.50 an hour -- full time

Job Summary

Toy Factory hiring employees for manufacturing job openings! 

Contract–to–Hire with Advancements within the Company 

Schedule 

  • Full Time, Monday - Friday 
  • 2nd shift: 3 p.m.-11 p.m. 
  • 3rd shift: 11 p.m.-7 a.m.

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Assemble plastic toy products 
  • Check for merchandise quality 
  • Package in preparation for shipment

Qualifications and Skills

Entry Level Opportunity

How to apply

