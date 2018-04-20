Toy factory hiring Production Assembler in Walled Lake

Job Title
Production Assembler
Company Name
Kelly Services
Location
Walled Lake
Job Type
$10.50 an hour -- full time
Job Summary
Toy Factory hiring employees for manufacturing job openings!
Contract–to–Hire with Advancements within the Company
Schedule
- Full Time, Monday - Friday
- 2nd shift: 3 p.m.-11 p.m.
- 3rd shift: 11 p.m.-7 a.m.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Assemble plastic toy products
- Check for merchandise quality
- Package in preparation for shipment
Qualifications and Skills
Entry Level Opportunity
How to apply
Options:
- Email your resume to MIRC795@KellyServices.com
- Call (313) 573-3669
