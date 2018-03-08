Transamerica Agency hiring insurance representative

Job Title

Insurance Representative

Location

Southfield, Flint and Remote

Job Type

Part Time and Full Time

Job Summary

Multiple Career Options Available throughout Michigan. Offices located in Flint and Southfield with the option to work remotely.

At Transamerica Agency Network-Career Agency we aren't just insurance professionals, we are Tomorrow Makers.

Tomorrow Makers with Transamerica Agency Network-Career Agency help make things that matter. Things like peace of mind and steady incomes.

For us, tomorrow is about more than insurance policies. It's about providing expert guidance and innovative solutions to individuals and businesses to help meet their financial goals and objectives. Above all, it's about making tomorrow worth looking forward to for our growing customer

base.

Responsibilities and Duties

Playing a vital role in helping individuals, families and businesses realize their financial dreams.

Providing a diverse portfolio of financial products to help meet short and long-term goals.

Working with new and current clients to help them reach their protection, savings and retirement goals by using our proven financial strategies.

Networking with individuals throughout the community and continuously prospecting.

Additional responsibilities include:

Participating in mentor-led appointments

Asking clients for referrals

Engaging in personal observation throughout the community

Participating in community activities

Continuing professional education as needed

Supporting the company's mission, vision and values statement

Qualifications and Skills

Sales experience is a plus and a life and health license is required. We can walk you through that process and also provide a comprehensive training program.

How to apply

Please email your resume -- here.

