Transmission Calibration Engineer wanted at Roush in Allen Park

Transmission Calibration Engineer – Allen Park – Job ID 12523

Allen Park, MI

At Roush, we fuse technology and engineering to provide product development solutions to customers in a diverse range of industries. Widely recognized for providing engineering, testing, prototype, and manufacturing services to the transportation industry, Roush also provides significant support to the aerospace, defense and theme park industries. With over 4,000 employees in facilities throughout the United States, Europe, Asia, and South America, our unique combination of creativity and tenacity activates big ideas on a global stage. We want motivated, ambitious people who put the needs of our customers first, bring creativity to their work and will do whatever it takes to achieve success. If you share our passion for providing innovative solutions to complex challenges, we want you on our team.

Are you a Transmission Calibration Engineer looking for a dynamic company to join? Due to our steady growth, we have an immediate opening for a Transmission Calibration Engineer. The Transmission Calibration Engineer will be responsible for developing automatic transmission calibrations for current and new products. The ideal candidate will have background in automatic transmission development, testing and calibration. This position is located at our Allen Park, MI facility. For a short video, please follow this link.



Responsibilities:

Study and master software algorithms to understand transmission control operation

Carry out chassis dynamometer and on-road based calibration development

Analyze test results to calibrate the powertrain control system

Support the validation and release of the calibrations into production

Perform occasional hot climate, cold climate and high altitude development testing to meet customer objectives

Provide positive technical contributions in a project team environment

Prepare and deliver technical reports and presentations

Qualifications:

Bachelor of Science degree in engineering

Minimum 2 years of experience as a Transmission Calibration Engineer within an OEM or supplier

Thorough knowledge and understanding of automatic transmission operation

An energetic and enthusiastic attitude toward vehicle testing and development

Must be able to travel occasionally, for development testing at temperature and altitude extremes

Must be able to perform effectively in a team environment

Good interpersonal, verbal and written communication skills

Preferred Skills:

Previous experience with Ford powertrain and/or transmission calibration work

Experience with ETAS INCA and/or ATI Vision calibration tools

Matlab or C program documentation experience

Our benefits include: medical, dental, vision, life insurance, LTD, 401K, tuition reimbursement, paid vacation, and paid holidays.

