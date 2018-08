Job Title

Production Worker

Company Name

Trion Solutions

Location

Chesterfield, MI

Job Type

Hourly, full time

Job Summary

Immediate openings for production workers in Chesterfield. 1st and 2nd shift available. Starting pay is $10/hour.

How to apply

Please call Danielle at 248-918-5536 to set up an appointment.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.