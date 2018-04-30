TURFTransitions is seeking landscape, construction crew member

Job Title

Landscape Crew Member

Company Name

TURFTransitions

Location

504 Farmer St. Plymouth, MI 48170

Job Type

Full Time, Hourly

Job Summary

Come for a job, stay for a career!

Do you want to be a part of a company that takes pride in it's employees and the work it produces? TURFTransitions is a proud locally owned and operated business based out of Plymouth MI and servicing the Metro Detroit area. Our team appreciates people with good a attitude and a love of the Green Industry. TURFTransitions wants you to join our team that specializes in lawn maintenance, hardscape designs and install, landscape maintenance, irrigation, and more. If you want to grow in this industry join us and earn and learn.

TURFTransitions is invested in its employees and we are devoted to providing a great work-place environment to work.

Higher than industry average wages

Incentive programs available

Continued education in the green industry

"Family Atmosphere" working conditions

Over time pay for over 40 hours a week

Year-round career opportunities

We encourage our employees to grow themselves and the industry, advancement opportunities are always available to those who put in the positive effort.

This upcoming 2018 season we are seeking to fill the following positions:

Landscape/Construction Crew Member:

We are looking for an individual that has a positive and eager attitude with a passion for hardscape install: patios, retaining walls, boulder walls. Landscape installation and maintenance: planting, bed construction and maintenance, tree and shrub pruning, mulch install, and much more. Able to effectively and safely operate power equipment and heavy machinery to complete jobs in a timely manner. We work 50 hours a week during business days and occasional work on the weekends $12-$15/ hour plus time and a half for over 40 hours a week.

Necessary Skills:

One year experience in the landscaping profession (we are looking to hire people with good attitudes and the will to work hard, training is always part of our job).

Familiarity with power equipment such as pruners, saws, drills, and heavy power equipment such as skid steers and front loaders.

Ability to work in various landscape settings and weather conditions.

Valid Driver's License with reliable transportation.

How to apply

Please call (248) 462-3738 or email your resume to mmarek@turftransitions.com to set up your interview.

