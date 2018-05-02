TURFTransitions searching for Fertilizer Applicator Technician in Plymouth

Job Title

Fertilizer Applicator Technician

Company Name

TURFTransitions

Location

Plymouth, MI

Job Type

Full Time, Hourly

Job Summary

Come for a job, stay for a career!

Do you want to be a part of a company that takes pride in it's employees and the work it produces? TURFTransitions is a proud locally owned and operated business based out of Plymouth MI and servicing the Metro Detroit area. Our team appreciates people with good attitudes and a love of the Green Industry. TURFTransitions wants you to join our team that specializes in lawn maintenance, hardscape designs and install, landscape maintenance, irrigation, and more. If you want to grow in this industry join us and earn and learn.

TURFTransitions is invested in its employees and we are devoted to providing a great work-place environment to work.

Higher than industry average wages

Incentive programs available

Continued education in the green industry

"Family Atmosphere" working conditions

Over time pay for over 40 hours a week

Year-round career opportunities

We encourage our employees to grow themselves and the industry, advancement opportunities are always available to those who put in the positive effort.

This upcoming 2018 season we are seeking to fill the following positions:

Fertilizer Technician:

We are looking for an individual that has a positive and eager attitude with a passion for fertilizing and managing commercial and residential properties. To be able to effectively diagnose and treat properties for nutrition deficiencies, problem pest plants and animals, and to provide green healthier lawns for our clients. We are looking for a team member with the appropriate certifications that comply with the MDARD standard for commercial applicator. We work 50 hours a week during business days and work occasional weekends, $15-$20/ hour plus time and a half for over 40 hours a week.

Necessary Skills:

Must have 3a pesticide applicators certification.

Preferred 6 pesticide applicators certification.

Be able to properly mix pesticide to insure proper dilution.

Valid Chauffer's license with reliable transportation.

Knowledge of common pest plants and signs of mole and other ground pests.

Ability to work in various landscape settings and weather conditions.

Report equipment in need of repair.

How to apply

Please call (248) 462-3738, or email mmarek@turftransitions.com to set up your interview.

