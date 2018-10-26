Tyler Technologies in Troy hiring automation engineer

Job Title
Automation Engineer
Company Name
Tyler Technologies
Location
Troy, Michigan
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
Tyler Technologies is seeking a software application Automation Engineer with a solid track record of success to support our New World Public Safety solution. In this role, you will work with development and Quality Assurance (QA) subject matter experts to certify software as functioning properly while adhering to both internal guidelines and industry best practices. Your contributions will help provide product stability and customer confidence to our world-class Public Safety solution.
New World Public Safety encompasses our police and fire computer-aided dispatch (CAD), mobile units, inspections, and field reporting as well as the supporting back office police, fire, and corrections records. This essential product line for police and fire departments across the United States is used to effectively dispatch units and make them more efficient in their daily job functions.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Serve as Product Owner for one or more functional product areas
- Produce product designs for scrum teams using low and high fidelity prototypes
- Participate in product development design discussions, to ensure quality as far upstream as possible
- Validate that deliverables meet the requirements, work as expected and satisfy all stakeholders
- Author and maintain a library of test cases to serve as reference for validating proper functionality
- Deliver on software performance and load testing for a continually increasing product scale
- Collaborate with Software Development team to create complete, testable features
Qualifications and Skills
- 3+ years of experience in Software Quality Assurance (SQA)
- Knowledgeable of Load/Performance testing concepts
- Ability to conceptualize repeatable tests that ensure continued product stability and quality
- Database experience, preferably Microsoft SQL Server
- Ability to troubleshoot issues in deployed environments
- Strong communication skills, especially around technical team interaction
- 1-2 years of experience in product development/programming, product deployment or release engineering role
- iOS and Android automation testing
- Client-server automation testing
- Knowledgeable of unit level testing concepts
- Prior experience with virtual server environments
- Experience with Automation testing
- Familiar with Automation Tools such as Selenium, and Test Complete
- Familiar with Cross Browser Testing
- Ability to understand and utilize the SCRUM Agile development methodology
- Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or equivalent work experience
How to apply
Apply online at:
https://www.tylertech.com/careers/opportunities-by-location/troy-michigan/automation-engineer-public-safety-solution
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.