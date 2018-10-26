Tyler Technologies in Troy hiring automation engineer

Job Title

Automation Engineer

Company Name

Tyler Technologies

Location

Troy, Michigan

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Tyler Technologies is seeking a software application Automation Engineer with a solid track record of success to support our New World Public Safety solution. In this role, you will work with development and Quality Assurance (QA) subject matter experts to certify software as functioning properly while adhering to both internal guidelines and industry best practices. Your contributions will help provide product stability and customer confidence to our world-class Public Safety solution.

New World Public Safety encompasses our police and fire computer-aided dispatch (CAD), mobile units, inspections, and field reporting as well as the supporting back office police, fire, and corrections records. This essential product line for police and fire departments across the United States is used to effectively dispatch units and make them more efficient in their daily job functions.

Responsibilities and Duties

Serve as Product Owner for one or more functional product areas

Produce product designs for scrum teams using low and high fidelity prototypes

Participate in product development design discussions, to ensure quality as far upstream as possible

Validate that deliverables meet the requirements, work as expected and satisfy all stakeholders

Author and maintain a library of test cases to serve as reference for validating proper functionality

Deliver on software performance and load testing for a continually increasing product scale

Collaborate with Software Development team to create complete, testable features

Qualifications and Skills

3+ years of experience in Software Quality Assurance (SQA)

Knowledgeable of Load/Performance testing concepts

Ability to conceptualize repeatable tests that ensure continued product stability and quality

Database experience, preferably Microsoft SQL Server

Ability to troubleshoot issues in deployed environments

Strong communication skills, especially around technical team interaction

1-2 years of experience in product development/programming, product deployment or release engineering role

iOS and Android automation testing

Client-server automation testing

Knowledgeable of unit level testing concepts

Prior experience with virtual server environments

Experience with Automation testing

Familiar with Automation Tools such as Selenium, and Test Complete

Familiar with Cross Browser Testing

Ability to understand and utilize the SCRUM Agile development methodology

Bachelor's degree in Computer Science or equivalent work experience

How to apply

Apply online at:

https://www.tylertech.com/careers/opportunities-by-location/troy-michigan/automation-engineer-public-safety-solution

