Tyler Technologies in Troy hiring product owner

Job Title

Product Owner

Company Name

Tyler Technologies

Location

Troy, Michigan

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

The Product Owner is responsible for understanding, defining and communicating product feature requirements to the development scrum teams, and serves as subject matter expert for the assigned product domain. This role will uniquely blend a product ownership role with user experience knowledge to create design solutions for the public safety domain.

Responsibilities and Duties

Serve as Product Owner for one or more functional product areas

Produce product designs for scrum teams using low and high fidelity prototypes

Bring persona definition to scrum teams; clearly communicate problem statement and why we are solving it

Write tactical use cases / user stories and feature specifications for Developers to code

Perform User Acceptance Testing (UAT) to validate that delivered code meets specifications

Research customer processes, needs and perceptions

Coordinate with user groups, advisory boards, and Sales organization on product suggestions

Work directly with Customers to validate and refine design solutions via show-and-tells to gain early feedback

Become immersed in the end-user experience via customer facing activities, such as police/fire unit ride-along opportunities and call dispatch center site visits

Day-to-day collaboration with Developers and QA Testers to clarify functional specifications for approved features

Manage and groom a product backlog that is several sprints ahead of Development

Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure cross-cutting requirements are understood

Qualifications and Skills

Bachelor's Degree in CIS, MIS or related Technical field, or comparable work experience

Typically, 3+ years of experience in a requirements gathering and product owner role for software

Prior experience in a customer facing role

Strong in User Story definition and acceptance criteria creation

Knowledgeable on various technology platforms with respect to workflow and usage models (desktop clients, web, tablet, smartphone)

Understanding of Agile software development concepts

Experience developing or supporting complex software deployed to an enterprise

Experience in Persona creation

Knowledgeable with prototyping software, such as Axure RP Pro

Experience working with remote team members

Experience in the field of User Experience Design strongly preferred

How to apply

Apply online at:

https://www.tylertech.com/careers/opportunities-by-location/troy-michigan/product-owner-public-safety-solution

