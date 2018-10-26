Tyler Technologies in Troy hiring product owner

Job Title
Product Owner
Company Name
Tyler Technologies
Location
Troy, Michigan
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
The Product Owner is responsible for understanding, defining and communicating product feature requirements to the development scrum teams, and serves as subject matter expert for the assigned product domain. This role will uniquely blend a product ownership role with user experience knowledge to create design solutions for the public safety domain.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Serve as Product Owner for one or more functional product areas
- Produce product designs for scrum teams using low and high fidelity prototypes
- Bring persona definition to scrum teams; clearly communicate problem statement and why we are solving it
- Write tactical use cases / user stories and feature specifications for Developers to code
- Perform User Acceptance Testing (UAT) to validate that delivered code meets specifications
- Research customer processes, needs and perceptions
- Coordinate with user groups, advisory boards, and Sales organization on product suggestions
- Work directly with Customers to validate and refine design solutions via show-and-tells to gain early feedback
- Become immersed in the end-user experience via customer facing activities, such as police/fire unit ride-along opportunities and call dispatch center site visits
- Day-to-day collaboration with Developers and QA Testers to clarify functional specifications for approved features
- Manage and groom a product backlog that is several sprints ahead of Development
- Collaborate with cross-functional teams to ensure cross-cutting requirements are understood
Qualifications and Skills
- Bachelor's Degree in CIS, MIS or related Technical field, or comparable work experience
- Typically, 3+ years of experience in a requirements gathering and product owner role for software
- Prior experience in a customer facing role
- Strong in User Story definition and acceptance criteria creation
- Knowledgeable on various technology platforms with respect to workflow and usage models (desktop clients, web, tablet, smartphone)
- Understanding of Agile software development concepts
- Experience developing or supporting complex software deployed to an enterprise
- Experience in Persona creation
- Knowledgeable with prototyping software, such as Axure RP Pro
- Experience working with remote team members
- Experience in the field of User Experience Design strongly preferred
How to apply
Apply online at:
https://www.tylertech.com/careers/opportunities-by-location/troy-michigan/product-owner-public-safety-solution
