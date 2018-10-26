Tyler Technologies in Troy hiring release/DevOps engineer

Job Title

Release/DevOps Engineer

Company Name

Tyler Technologies

Location

Troy, Michigan

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Tyler Technologies is looking for a passionate, talented DevOps Engineer to join our public safety product development team. This is an exciting opportunity to engineer automated solutions that build and deploy mission-critical applications and services to our clients at a high velocity. As a DevOps Engineer, you will work in a fast-paced, results-driven environment with a highly skilled and dedicated team to implement solutions as well as remediate client-reported issues.

New World Public Safety encompasses our police and fire computer-aided dispatch (CAD), mobile units, inspections, and field reporting as well as the supporting back office police, fire, and corrections records. This essential product line for police and fire departments across the United States is used to effectively dispatch units and make them more efficient in their daily job functions.

Responsibilities and Duties

Work with application development teams to design deployment solutions in response to application and tooling needs

Contribute to the creation and maintenance of build systems, internal and external release management systems in addition to remediating client issues

Troubleshoot and resolve deployment issues (level 4) for mission-critical applications

Communicate to business customers, technical teams and leadership in a consistent manner making complex designs, issues and solutions clear, simple and understandable

Research emerging technologies to simplify the deployment, installation and patching experience for clients

Qualifications and Skills

Soft Skills

Superior verbal and written communication skills, with ability to communicate complex technical solutions to non-technical audiences

Deadline driven, team oriented, be a self-starter, have great people skills, a strong work ethic, and be enthusiastic, ambitious, as well as highly organized

Flexible. Able to independently manage multiple efforts at once while maintaining professionalism under pressure

A passion to improve the customer experience and a track record of successful interactions with internal/external clients

Excellent troubleshooting skills

Tools and Technologies

Working scripting experience in PowerShell. Experience with Systems Management and Administration Automation (PowerShell or Python or Ruby) a plus

Experience in establishing and maintaining CI/CD pipelines (Jenkins, VS, Team City)

Experience in Deployment Automation and Orchestration in Jenkins and VS. Exposure in Octopus Deploy a plus

Exposure to Infrastructure and Configuration Management automation through Puppet or Chef or Ansible a plus

Cloud (AWS, Azure) platform experience along with provisioning (JSON) in CFN/ARM a plus

Experience with Virtualization with VMWare or similar technology

Knowledge of OS Platform (Windows) Security, IIS, Services, Cert Management and General Configuration

Experience with C# and XAML

Working experience in Source Control systems Bitbucket and TFS. Exposure to Git a plus

Exposure to Container Concepts (Docker) and Orchestration (Kubernetes, Swarm) a plus

Expertise in Collaboration and Prioritization using Confluence, Jira and Teams

Working experience in Agile SCRUM development methodology

Exposure to manual and automation test systems Zephyr and/or TestComplete a plus

Deployment

Experience supporting enterprise-class platform deployments

Experience creating Windows Installer (MSI) installation packages, knowledge of WiX toolset and DTF custom action authoring. Experience in other deployment technologies a plus

DB Planform (SQL) deployment

How to apply

Apply online at:

https://www.tylertech.com/careers/opportunities-by-location/troy-michigan/release-devops-engineer-public-safety-solution

