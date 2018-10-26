Tyler Technologies in Troy hiring release/DevOps engineer

Job Title
Release/DevOps Engineer
Company Name
Tyler Technologies
Location
Troy, Michigan
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
Tyler Technologies is looking for a passionate, talented DevOps Engineer to join our public safety product development team. This is an exciting opportunity to engineer automated solutions that build and deploy mission-critical applications and services to our clients at a high velocity. As a DevOps Engineer, you will work in a fast-paced, results-driven environment with a highly skilled and dedicated team to implement solutions as well as remediate client-reported issues.
New World Public Safety encompasses our police and fire computer-aided dispatch (CAD), mobile units, inspections, and field reporting as well as the supporting back office police, fire, and corrections records. This essential product line for police and fire departments across the United States is used to effectively dispatch units and make them more efficient in their daily job functions.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Work with application development teams to design deployment solutions in response to application and tooling needs
- Contribute to the creation and maintenance of build systems, internal and external release management systems in addition to remediating client issues
- Troubleshoot and resolve deployment issues (level 4) for mission-critical applications
- Communicate to business customers, technical teams and leadership in a consistent manner making complex designs, issues and solutions clear, simple and understandable
- Research emerging technologies to simplify the deployment, installation and patching experience for clients
Qualifications and Skills
- Soft Skills
- Superior verbal and written communication skills, with ability to communicate complex technical solutions to non-technical audiences
- Deadline driven, team oriented, be a self-starter, have great people skills, a strong work ethic, and be enthusiastic, ambitious, as well as highly organized
- Flexible. Able to independently manage multiple efforts at once while maintaining professionalism under pressure
- A passion to improve the customer experience and a track record of successful interactions with internal/external clients
- Excellent troubleshooting skills
- Tools and Technologies
- Working scripting experience in PowerShell. Experience with Systems Management and Administration Automation (PowerShell or Python or Ruby) a plus
- Experience in establishing and maintaining CI/CD pipelines (Jenkins, VS, Team City)
- Experience in Deployment Automation and Orchestration in Jenkins and VS. Exposure in Octopus Deploy a plus
- Exposure to Infrastructure and Configuration Management automation through Puppet or Chef or Ansible a plus
- Cloud (AWS, Azure) platform experience along with provisioning (JSON) in CFN/ARM a plus
- Experience with Virtualization with VMWare or similar technology
- Knowledge of OS Platform (Windows) Security, IIS, Services, Cert Management and General Configuration
- Experience with C# and XAML
- Working experience in Source Control systems Bitbucket and TFS. Exposure to Git a plus
- Exposure to Container Concepts (Docker) and Orchestration (Kubernetes, Swarm) a plus
- Expertise in Collaboration and Prioritization using Confluence, Jira and Teams
- Working experience in Agile SCRUM development methodology
- Exposure to manual and automation test systems Zephyr and/or TestComplete a plus
- Deployment
- Experience supporting enterprise-class platform deployments
- Experience creating Windows Installer (MSI) installation packages, knowledge of WiX toolset and DTF custom action authoring. Experience in other deployment technologies a plus
- DB Planform (SQL) deployment
How to apply
Apply online at:
https://www.tylertech.com/careers/opportunities-by-location/troy-michigan/release-devops-engineer-public-safety-solution
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.