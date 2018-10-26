Tyler Technologies in Troy hiring sales support administrator

Job Title

Sales Support Administrator

Company Name

Tyler Technologies

Location

Troy, Michigan

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

The Sales Support Administrator is responsible for preparing and coordinating price proposals and contract addendums, as well as other administrative duties as assigned.

Responsibilities and Duties

Prepare pricing proposals, contract addendums and other related sales documents

Sales forecast reporting

Field calls from internal and external customers as needed

Coordinate all sales documents needed for new agreements for legal department

Other responsibilities and projects as assigned

Ability to excel in a high-paced, rapidly evolving environment

Efficiently produce high-quality, accurate sales documents

Gain a quick understanding of New World public safety products and business

Qualifications and Skills

Previous experience supporting proposal and contract processes in busy departments with multiple managers (ideally Sales and/or Executive Level)

Previous experience with a software company or other type of professional work environment

Must be flexible in responding to quickly changing priorities

Must be detail oriented and able to multi-task

Professionalism and people skills - must be able to work in a team environment, as well as work on projects independently

Regularly take initiative and require minimal supervision to stay on track and complete tasks

How to apply

Apply online at:

https://www.tylertech.com/careers/opportunities-by-location/troy-michigan/sales-support-administrator

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.