Tyler Technologies in Troy hiring sales support administrator

Job Title

Sales Support Administrator

Company Name

Tyler Technologies

Location

Troy, Michigan

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

The Sales Support Administrator is responsible for preparing and coordinating price proposals and contract addendums, as well as other administrative duties as assigned.

Responsibilities and Duties

  • Prepare pricing proposals, contract addendums and other related sales documents 
  • Sales forecast reporting 
  • Field calls from internal and external customers as needed 
  • Coordinate all sales documents needed for new agreements for legal department 
  • Other responsibilities and projects as assigned 
  • Ability to excel in a high-paced, rapidly evolving environment 
  • Efficiently produce high-quality, accurate sales documents 
  • Gain a quick understanding of New World public safety products and business

Qualifications and Skills

  • Previous experience supporting proposal and contract processes in busy departments with multiple managers (ideally Sales and/or Executive Level) 
  • Previous experience with a software company or other type of professional work environment 
  • Must be flexible in responding to quickly changing priorities 
  • Must be detail oriented and able to multi-task 
  • Professionalism and people skills - must be able to work in a team environment, as well as work on projects independently 
  • Regularly take initiative and require minimal supervision to stay on track and complete tasks

How to apply

Apply online at:

https://www.tylertech.com/careers/opportunities-by-location/troy-michigan/sales-support-administrator

