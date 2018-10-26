Tyler Technologies in Troy hiring sales support administrator

Job Title
Sales Support Administrator
Company Name
Tyler Technologies
Location
Troy, Michigan
Job Type
Full Time
Job Summary
The Sales Support Administrator is responsible for preparing and coordinating price proposals and contract addendums, as well as other administrative duties as assigned.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Prepare pricing proposals, contract addendums and other related sales documents
- Sales forecast reporting
- Field calls from internal and external customers as needed
- Coordinate all sales documents needed for new agreements for legal department
- Other responsibilities and projects as assigned
- Ability to excel in a high-paced, rapidly evolving environment
- Efficiently produce high-quality, accurate sales documents
- Gain a quick understanding of New World public safety products and business
Qualifications and Skills
- Previous experience supporting proposal and contract processes in busy departments with multiple managers (ideally Sales and/or Executive Level)
- Previous experience with a software company or other type of professional work environment
- Must be flexible in responding to quickly changing priorities
- Must be detail oriented and able to multi-task
- Professionalism and people skills - must be able to work in a team environment, as well as work on projects independently
- Regularly take initiative and require minimal supervision to stay on track and complete tasks
How to apply
Apply online at:
https://www.tylertech.com/careers/opportunities-by-location/troy-michigan/sales-support-administrator
Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.