Tyler Technologies seeking Software Engineer

TROY, Mich - Job Title

Software Engineer

Location

Troy, Michigan

Company Name

Tyler Technologies

Job Type

Full Time

Job Summary

Tyler Technologies is looking for a passionate, talented Software Engineer to join our public safety product development team. This is an exciting opportunity to develop the next generation of our web application platform. As Software Engineer on our team, you will work in a fast-paced, results-driven environment to build new features and functionality into our newest web applications. Additionally, you will work alongside our top development talent on a collaborative, high energy team. The primary technologies used include Microsoft .NET 4.0, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, jQuery, Angular and JSON

New World Public Safety encompasses our police and fire computer aided dispatch (CAD), mobile units, inspections, and field reporting as well as the supporting back office police, fire, and corrections records. This essential product line for police and fire departments across the United States is used to effectively dispatch units and make them more efficient in their daily job functions.

Responsibilities and Duties

Develop the next generation of our web application platform using cutting edge Service Oriented Architecture and message-based technologies.

Implement web user interfaces using HTML5, CSS3 and jQuery

Research the latest web trends and technologies, and make recommends on how they can be leveraged for future development

Design, develop and debug scalable platform services

Develop restful web services

Apply test-driven development practices using JUnit in an Agile setting, including deploying and maintaining automated unit tests and functional tests

Review designs and code implementations of other developers

Qualifications and Skills

Ability to excel working in a highly collaborative team environment

Very good understanding of object oriented programming concepts and SOLID principles

Skills and experience with web client technologies inclusive of HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, AJAX and JSON

Familiarity with REST services and ASP.NET Web API

Understanding of modern techniques such as Responsive Web Design, Dependency Injection and Design Patterns

Knowledge of various industry standard development practices such as Agile, OOD, TDD, BDD

Strong knowledge of design and code patterns, specifically toward .NET

Proficient with tooling to enable SDLC (TFS, Visual Studio, etc.)

Ability to provide mentorship/guidance to junior Developers on technologies, patterns and practices

Strong verbal and written communication skills with both technical and non-technical colleagues

How to apply

Apply here

