Tyler Technologies seeking Software Engineer

Job Summary
Tyler Technologies is looking for a passionate, talented Software Engineer to join our public safety product development team. This is an exciting opportunity to develop the next generation of our web application platform. As Software Engineer on our team, you will work in a fast-paced, results-driven environment to build new features and functionality into our newest web applications. Additionally, you will work alongside our top development talent on a collaborative, high energy team. The primary technologies used include Microsoft .NET 4.0, HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, jQuery, Angular and JSON
New World Public Safety encompasses our police and fire computer aided dispatch (CAD), mobile units, inspections, and field reporting as well as the supporting back office police, fire, and corrections records. This essential product line for police and fire departments across the United States is used to effectively dispatch units and make them more efficient in their daily job functions.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Develop the next generation of our web application platform using cutting edge Service Oriented Architecture and message-based technologies.
- Implement web user interfaces using HTML5, CSS3 and jQuery
- Research the latest web trends and technologies, and make recommends on how they can be leveraged for future development
- Design, develop and debug scalable platform services
- Develop restful web services
- Apply test-driven development practices using JUnit in an Agile setting, including deploying and maintaining automated unit tests and functional tests
- Review designs and code implementations of other developers
Qualifications and Skills
- Ability to excel working in a highly collaborative team environment
- Very good understanding of object oriented programming concepts and SOLID principles
- Skills and experience with web client technologies inclusive of HTML5, CSS3, JavaScript, AJAX and JSON
- Familiarity with REST services and ASP.NET Web API
- Understanding of modern techniques such as Responsive Web Design, Dependency Injection and Design Patterns
- Knowledge of various industry standard development practices such as Agile, OOD, TDD, BDD
- Strong knowledge of design and code patterns, specifically toward .NET
- Proficient with tooling to enable SDLC (TFS, Visual Studio, etc.)
- Ability to provide mentorship/guidance to junior Developers on technologies, patterns and practices
- Strong verbal and written communication skills with both technical and non-technical colleagues
