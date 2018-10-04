United Children and Family First in Detroit seeking program services manager

Job Title
Program Services Manager
Company Name
United Children and Family First
Location
Detroit, MI
Job Type
Full Time, Hourly
Job Summary
The Program Services Manager is responsible for:
- The smooth and efficient operation of the Head Start service areas
- Integrating the strategic plan of the organization with the operations
- Provides management oversight for the development of high quality
- Cost effective, integrated programs within the organization
- Exercise management responsibility over the Program Services Specialists
- Ensuring efficient services that are designed to meet the needs of the children, families, community, and staff. This will be done directly or through delegation of responsibility to the Program Services Specialist.
Responsibilities and Duties
- Program Planning and Implementation
- Ensure compliance with the Head Start Program Performance Standards and other Regulations
- Assist with developing goals and measurable objectives for program services in accordance with federal guidelines
- Assist with formulating current and long-range programs, plans, and policies for program services
- Assist with establishing and implementing systems to ensure that timely and accurate program services information is provided to parents, policy groups, staff, governing body, and the community
- Assist with establishing and maintaining efficient and effective communication, record-keeping and reporting systems to provide timely and accurate information regarding children, families, and staff
- Assist with establishing and maintaining efficient and effective reporting systems that generate periodic and official reports for Federal, State, and local authorities as required by applicable law
- Participate in the annual self-assessment
- Establish and implement procedures for the ongoing monitoring of Head Start Center operations
- Assist with the recruitment and selection of well-qualified staff
- Assist in establishing and maintaining an organization structure
- Assist with the financial aspects of Head Start program operations
- Assist in leading the planning and implementation of a comprehensive child development program and the process of collaborative partnership-building
- Assist in leading the collaborative process to engage parents in program policy-making and operations
- Assist in ensuring that indoor and outdoor environments are safe, clean, attractive, and conducive to learning
- Work with Executive Director in overseeing management workforce
- Manage Program Services Specialists including supervision, scheduling, development, evaluation and disciplinary actions
- Assist in developing new business strategies to enhance market share and improve overall performance
- Where appropriate, represent the organization to the external market, as well as internally through the application of community relations and marketing activities.
Qualifications and Skills
QUALIFICATIONS:
- Bachelor's Degree from an accredited college or university, in Early Childhood Education/Child Development or Social Services
- Five years of related experience at the administrative leadership level and supervision
- Master's Degree preferred
KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:
- Staff Management; Resource Management
- Program Planning and Implementation
- Observation, Analysis, Planning, Documentation
- Communication
- Self-Development
- Public Relations
- Knowledge of theories and principles of child growth and development and family support
- Knowledge of applicable federal, state, local, and program standards, policies, and/or procedures and child care licensing regulations
- Technical Skills and Teamwork
How to apply
Submit letter of interest, resume, and three (3) references to:
United Children and Family Head Start
9641 Harper Avenue
Detroit, Michigan 48213
Attention: Human Resources Administrator
OR
Email resume to: mgould@ucfhs.org
