United Children and Family First in Detroit seeking program services manager

Program Services Manager

United Children and Family First

Detroit, MI

Full Time, Hourly

Job Summary

The Program Services Manager is responsible for:

The smooth and efficient operation of the Head Start service areas

Integrating the strategic plan of the organization with the operations

Provides management oversight for the development of high quality

Cost effective, integrated programs within the organization

Exercise management responsibility over the Program Services Specialists

Ensuring efficient services that are designed to meet the needs of the children, families, community, and staff. This will be done directly or through delegation of responsibility to the Program Services Specialist.

Responsibilities and Duties

Program Planning and Implementation

Ensure compliance with the Head Start Program Performance Standards and other Regulations

Assist with developing goals and measurable objectives for program services in accordance with federal guidelines

Assist with formulating current and long-range programs, plans, and policies for program services

Assist with establishing and implementing systems to ensure that timely and accurate program services information is provided to parents, policy groups, staff, governing body, and the community

Assist with establishing and maintaining efficient and effective communication, record-keeping and reporting systems to provide timely and accurate information regarding children, families, and staff

Assist with establishing and maintaining efficient and effective reporting systems that generate periodic and official reports for Federal, State, and local authorities as required by applicable law

Participate in the annual self-assessment

Establish and implement procedures for the ongoing monitoring of Head Start Center operations

Assist with the recruitment and selection of well-qualified staff

Assist in establishing and maintaining an organization structure

Assist with the financial aspects of Head Start program operations

Assist in leading the planning and implementation of a comprehensive child development program and the process of collaborative partnership-building

Assist in leading the collaborative process to engage parents in program policy-making and operations

Assist in ensuring that indoor and outdoor environments are safe, clean, attractive, and conducive to learning

Work with Executive Director in overseeing management workforce

Manage Program Services Specialists including supervision, scheduling, development, evaluation and disciplinary actions

Assist in developing new business strategies to enhance market share and improve overall performance

Where appropriate, represent the organization to the external market, as well as internally through the application of community relations and marketing activities.

Qualifications and Skills

QUALIFICATIONS:

Bachelor's Degree from an accredited college or university, in Early Childhood Education/Child Development or Social Services

Five years of related experience at the administrative leadership level and supervision

Master's Degree preferred

KNOWLEDGE, SKILLS, AND ABILITIES:

Staff Management; Resource Management

Program Planning and Implementation

Observation, Analysis, Planning, Documentation

Communication

Self-Development

Public Relations

Knowledge of theories and principles of child growth and development and family support

Knowledge of applicable federal, state, local, and program standards, policies, and/or procedures and child care licensing regulations

Technical Skills and Teamwork

How to apply

Submit letter of interest, resume, and three (3) references to:

United Children and Family Head Start

9641 Harper Avenue

Detroit, Michigan 48213

Attention: Human Resources Administrator

OR

Email resume to: mgould@ucfhs.org

